CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Multifamily Transaction Volume Recovery Is A 'Tale of Two Coasts'

By Lynn Pollack
GlobeSt.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe San Francisco market has recovered more than 80% of pre-pandemic multifamily transaction volume, in what one firm is calling the ultimate “comeback story.”. A recent analysis by Reonomy notes that “multifamily investors are betting on the continued affluence of San Francisco,” despite rent declines in some Bay Area cities that are among the biggest in the US. While San Francisco and Oakland saw the biggest declines in apartment rents from the beginning of the pandemic, rents in San Francisco have climbed 17% from January to July of this year. Reonomy also posits that the rise in deal flow may reflect the small number of projects with at least five units that are underway in the region: according to US Census Bureau data, only 154 such projects have received permits this year, which “could be an incentive for multifamily investors if housing demand is outstripping supply.”

www.globest.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Orlando Sentinel

Orlando home prices flatten out in August, but experts say hot market isn’t cooling yet

Home prices in metro Orlando were flat from July to August, sales fell for a second month and housing inventory rose slightly for the fourth straight month, according to the latest report from the Orlando Regional Realtor Association. But homebuyers hoping the red-hot seller’s market is tipping in their favor still have a while to wait, experts warn. “I think we’re near the peak of the cycle, ...
ORLANDO, FL
GlobeSt.com

US Single-Family Rent Growth Hits 16-Year High

Single-family rentals continue to be one of the highest performing housing sectors for rent growth, according to the CoreLogic Single-Family Rent Index (SFRI). Single-family year-over-year rent growth reached a 16.5-year high in July 2021 as the increase in US single-family rents were up 8.5%, or nearly five times the July 2020, according to SFRI).
HOUSE RENT
GlobeSt.com

Zillow Estimates 0.6% of Nation’s Renter Pool to be Evicted

Zillow projects a 50 percent rise in evictions coming out of the expiration of the federal eviction moratorium, or roughly 1.5 times what they would typically have been before the pandemic, according to the survey conducted Aug. 3 through Aug. 17. The survey comprised a collection of 111 economists, researchers,...
ADVOCACY
GlobeSt.com

How Transport’s 'Rule of 1.5' Is Driving Soaring Demand for Warehouse Space

The US industrial market is on pace for a record leasing volume with activity through July reaching 587 million square feet – 52 percent more than the year-earlier period, according to a new report from CBRE. Sharply higher transportation costs – which are rising faster than rental rates – is...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Local
California Real Estate
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Real Estate
County
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
City
Oakland, CA
AFP

US existing home sales fall as supply tightens

Sales of US existing homes fell in August for the first time in three months as the ongoing supply shortage and high prices kept buyers away from the market, according to industry data released Wednesday. The decline in in August followed two months of increases and came as prices continued to rise and the supply of homes on the market continued to dwindle.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Census Bureau#Coasts#Volume#Affluence#Us Census Bureau
MarketWatch

New-home construction improves in August, driven by increase in multifamily building

U.S. home builders started construction on homes at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.62 million in August, representing a 3.9% increase from the previous month, the U.S. Census Bureau reported Tuesday. Compared with August 2020, housing starts were up 17.4%. The pace of permitting for new housing units also increased in August. Permitting for new homes occurred at a seasonally-adjusted annual rate of 1.73 million, up 6% from July and 13.5% from a year ago. With both housing starts and building permits, the gains recorded in August were driven by an uptick in multifamily construction activity. Economists polled by MarketWatch had expected housing starts to occur at a pace of 1.55 million and building permits to come in at a pace of 1.62 million.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

The Profile of a SFR Renter

Renter demand for single-family housing has soared during the pandemic, but the profile of a renter in this segment looks a lot different than renters in the apartment market, according to Dori Nolan, SVP of national client services at Berkadia. To start, single-family renters have a high education than renters...
MARKETS
GlobeSt.com

Appraisal Valuation Gap for Homeowners in Minority Neighborhoods Studied

Freddie Mac has embarked on a comprehensive effort to better understand the key drivers contributing to the appraisal gap found in homes in Black and Latino neighborhoods. It’s a situation that stretches back decades, at least as far as when baseball superstar Jackie Robinson tried to buy a home in the middle of the 20th century. Various studies and analysis have occurred since, resulting in mostly consistent findings.
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

NAHB Builder Confidence Index Snaps Three-Month Skid

The chronic labor shortage will likely persist and have an even greater impact on builder confidence than lumber prices in the near term, reports National Association of Home Builders in a report issued Monday. Nonetheless, the group’s NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) builder confidence index inched up one point...
REAL ESTATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
GlobeSt.com

Office Rents Are Down, But Investors Keep Chasing Trophy Assets

Asking office rents stalled in August at an average of $38.72 per square foot across the 50 largest U.S. office markets surveyed by Commercial Edge in a recent report, with national average values increasing just $0.10 over July figures. Full-service equivalent listing rate averages for the markets Commercial Edge ranks...
REAL ESTATE
WSOC Charlotte

Local housing market sees biggest drops in inventory at this price point

CHARLOTTE — As Charlotte’s housing market continues to roll along, inventory remains a challenge for local homebuyers. The 4,069 homes for sale in the greater Charlotte area as of Sept. 5 represented a 38.2% drop from more than 6,500 properties during the same time a year ago, according to the monthly report Canopy Realtor Association released today on local residential real estate activity. That left the 16-county region with a 0.8-month supply of available homes, compared to a 1.5-month level last year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Inman.com

Multifamily housing starts deliver August surprise; single-family falls

Privately owned housing starts beat expectations in August, while single-family starts declined by nearly 3 percent, according to data issued Tuesday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Multifamily housing starts beat expectations in August, rising 3.9 percent from the revised July estimate to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1,615,000, likely...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Fannie Focuses On 'CRA-Not' Locations As LIHTC Ceiling Lifts

While most banks focus on urban locations when investing in Low-Income Housing Tax Credits, Fannie Mae has taken a decidedly different approach, focusing instead on so-called “CRA-not locations.”. A good portion of LIHTC demand is driven by the Community Reinvestment Act, legislation passed in the late 1970s that pushes federally...
REAL ESTATE
GlobeSt.com

Record Apartment Rent Growth Pulls Back Just a Bit in August

Apartment rents on average are nearly $200 per month higher than they were a year earlier, according to a record-setting Zillow Observed Rent Index (ZORI) for August, issued this week. August’s 11.5 percent annual appreciation is the largest in Zillow records going back to 2015. Typical U.S. rents measured by...
HOUSE RENT
MyChesCo

$180 Million Available in COVID-19 Supplemental Funding for Multifamily Property Owners

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Office of Multifamily Housing Programs announced on Thursday that it is opening a new application period for owners of Multifamily properties participating in assisted housing programs to apply for more than $180 million in supplemental operating funds to support expenses for protecting residents and staff from COVID-19. Owners of properties participating in HUD’s Section 202 Housing for Low- and Very-Low Income Elderly, Section 811 Housing for Low- and Very-Low Income Persons with Disabilities, and Section 8 Project-based Rental Assistance programs are eligible to receive reimbursements from this pool of funds. The deadline for applications is November 19, 2021.
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy