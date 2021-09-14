CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Talent’ Finals, ‘Miracle Workers’ Finale, ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens,’ Bear’s Back in ‘You vs. Wild’

By Matt Roush, TV Insider
Tullahoma News
 8 days ago

The Top 10 acts perform in the America’s Got Talent finals. The Western spoof Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail finally reaches its destination with a final showdown. ESPN’s 30 for 30 relives the New York Mets’ championship 1986 season in a two-night documentary. Bear Grylls returns for a second You vs. Wild adventure in which the viewer chooses which way the story goes.

Deadline

‘Big Brother’ & ‘America’s Got Talent’ Top Finale-Filled Wednesday

America’s Got Talent and Big Brother ruled a finale-filled Wednesday, winning the top viewership and ratings spot, respectively. On the tails of its Tuesday-topping performance, the Season 16 finale of America’s Got Talent drew in a 0.7 rating in the 18-49 demo and 6.13 million viewers, per fast affiliates. The season ender, which as the most-watched program on Wednesday, saw magician Dustin Tavella impress the judges enough to win the $1 million grand prize and a residency at the Luxor in Las Vegas. Aiden Bryant was the Season 16 runner-up. The Season 16 finale dropped three tenths in demo rating but rose 16%...
imfromdenver.com

Comedian from Denver advances to ‘America’s Got Talent’ finals

Josh Blue, a stand-up comedian from Denver, will compete in the finals of “America’s Got Talent.” In the semi-finals, Blue talked about his experiences as a member of the US paralympic soccer team. “This is the year of Josh Blue!” said judge Howie Mandel. Blue will be performing in the...
cartermatt.com

America’s Got Talent finale: Is Brooke Simpson or Josh Blue the favorite?

The America’s Got Talent finale will kick off this Tuesday on NBC, and we’re more confident than ever this is one of the strangest seasons on record. We can’t remember the last time that there wasn’t anything close to a top favorite entering the final round. (Even the seasons the favorite didn’t win, there was still a favorite entering the finale.)
counton2.com

‘America’s Got Talent’ Season 16 finale preview

(NBC) – It’s finale night tonight for NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Ten acts will perform with one last chance to earn viewers’ votes in hopes of winning the million-dollar prize and a show in Las Vegas. It seems effortless for nine-year-old Victory Brinker, but it’s not. “I have to work...
cartermatt.com

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight; is finale delayed by NBC?

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Let’s just say there could be some scheduling confusion out there…. If you have been watching the talent competition for the entirety of the season, then you are likely aware that the results shows always air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Yet, that’s not happening tonight. There is going to be an episode of Family Game Fight! on instead, which may just be the network’s way of convincing viewers to watch it before the season 16 finale of AGT.
pdxmonthly.com

Portland’s Jimmie Herrod Competes in the Finale of America’s Got Talent

Portlander Jimmie Herrod has officially made it to the final round of America’s Got Talent. Herrod, 30, began singing around his home when he was young, but didn’t perform for larger audiences until he joined his middle school’s choir. It was in these performances, he says, that his “love of music was completely confirmed.” More recently, Herrod has been touring with Pink Martini as a regular guest.
Deadline

Nick Davis Pulls Off Rare Doubleheader, Directing ESPN’s ‘Once Upon A Time In Queens’ And Publishing Dual Biography Of Ancestors Joseph And Herman Mankiewicz

The hustle of show business means people not-infrequently have two projects hitting the market at the same time. Even so, filmmaker Nick Davis is the creative force behind one of the more unusual doubleheaders in recent memory. He directed ESPN “30 for 30” limited series Once Upon a Time in Queens, an account of the World Series-winning, earth-scorching 1986 New York Mets. The two-night, four hour docuseries, whose executive producers include Jimmy Kimmel, premieres tonight and concludes tomorrow. Also today, Knopf has published Davis’s book, Competing with Idiots, a dual portrait of Joseph and Herman Mankiewicz nearly two decades in the making. The Hollywood royals were his great-uncle and grandfather, respectively.
ABC7 Los Angeles

'Once Upon a Time in Queens' details love affair between NYC, 1986 Mets

NEW YORK -- Anyone who loves baseball -- and New York Mets fans in particular -- will want to check out a new documentary premiering Tuesday on ESPN. "Once Upon a Time in Queens" tells the story of the 1986 World Series winning Mets and is part of ESPN's "30 for 30" series, and the two-part presentation is not just for fans of the game, says Jimmy Kimmel, who is one of the executive producers.
WSVN-TV

Stars of TBS’ ‘Miracle Workers’ preview season 3 finale

It’s 19th century America. You live in a small, famine-stricken town. You know what you have to do. Take the trip west on the Oregon Trail! Daniel Radcliffe and company are going for a ride in season three of “Miracle Workers.” We caught up with two of the stars. It’s...
Reporter

America's Got Talent 2021 Dustin Tavella Grand Final Story

NBC AND AMERICA"S GOT TALENT OWN ALL RIGHTS TO THIS VIDEO. If you are a contestant and you want your video deleted please contact my email on my channel or twitter or instagram. once i read your messege the video will imminently get deleted (Contacts here) My Twitter https://twitter.com/TALENTKINGHD. My...
GoldDerby

‘Once Upon a Time in Queens’ director Nick Davis on finding the cinema in the ‘86 Mets

With nicknames like Doc, The Kid, Nails, Mookie, Bobby O, El Sid, The Straw Man, and Mex, it might be easy to confuse players on the 1986 World Series champion New York Mets with characters from an old 1940s war movie or Western — the kind of project Herman J. Mankiewicz might have worked on in the Golden Age of Hollywood. So perhaps it is fitting that 35 years after the iconic Mets season, a filmmaker with direct ties to the Mankiewicz brothers turned the team’s no-holds-barred title run into a documentary, ESPN’s “Once Upon a Time in Queens.” “I just...
thehinsdalean.com

Once upon a time

Early football - From Sandy Williams' book, "Images of America - Hinsdale," this photo shows the Hinsdale football town team. The game was against Downers Grove in 1913. Only one player on the Downers team is wearing the optional leather helmet, she notes. Do you have a Hinsdale photo that is at least 25 years old? We'd love to share it with our readers. Stop by our office at 7 W. First St. or email it to [email protected] (Hinsdale Historical Society photo)
chatsports.com

“Once Upon a Time in Queens” is a thrilling recollection of Mets glory

Earlier this week, ESPN aired the (much-publicized) latest entry in their acclaimed 30 for 30 series, Once Upon a Time in Queens. Last year the network had a smash hit with The Last Dance, a documentary series focused on the career of Michael Jordan and his final season in Chicago. Following the success of that, they quickly announced this four part series, directed by Nick Davis, to air in time to celebrate the 35th anniversary of the last New York Mets team to win a World Series.
thewestsidegazette.com

Multi-Genre Violinist Finally Free To Explore His Talent Full-Time

Juggling a full-time job as a music teacher while going back to school and performing open-mic nights became too much for T-Ray The Violinist. Faced with the tough decision of keeping his 9-5 job or becoming a full-time musician, the talented violinist took a leap of faith. For the last seven years he’s been living out his dream.
CBS Boston

TikTok Teen Goes Viral For Hilariously Roasting Zach Wilson, Jets’ Performance Vs. Patriots

BOSTON (CBS) — The New York Jets are bad. They’ve been bad for … a while. As such, they have become a bit of a punching bag by the NFL community. That includes even the youngest football analysts in the game. A young TikTok user by the name of td.sports posted a video on Tuesday night that’s gone instantly viral for being incredibly accurate and … kind of hilarious. He broke down the replay of Zach Wilson’s first interception from Sunday vs. the Patriots — the first of four picks for the No. 2 overall pick. He pointed out how essentially not one...
