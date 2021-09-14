CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hines Announces Lease with Marc O'Polo in Vienna

hines.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article(VIENNA) - Hines, the international real estate firm, has won the lifestyle brand Marc O'Polo as a new tenant for the residential and commercial building at Kärntner Straße 9 in Vienna. The first store in the new THE SCANDINAVIAN STUDIO concept will occupy 200 square meters at the prime site and open its doors at the end of September. Together with the already opened flagship boutique Nespresso Atelier, the retail space at the location is now fully leased.

www.hines.com

