Military

The F-14 Tomcat posed such a serious threat to the Soviets that they once tried to fish one that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy

By Dario Leone
theaviationgeekclub.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Soviets tried to go fishing for an F-14 that fell off the USS John F. Kennedy in 1976 – after the plane’s control systems went haywire and the pilot/RIO had to eject. Designed in 1968 to take the place of the controversial F-111B, then under development for the US Navy’s carrier fighter inventory, the Grumman F-14A Tomcat used the AWG-9 system and carried the six AIM-54 Phoenix missiles that had been intended for the F-111B. A completely new fighter system was designed around these with emphasis on close-in fighting “claws” along with standoff missile fighting.

RAM
12d ago

My ex brother in law told me that it's nothing for a jet or helicopter to fall overboard. He said he was on an aircraft carrier for 6 months and they lost 2 jets over the side during his time onboard.

Andrew L
12d ago

Not as long as Biden is president. No body fears or respects the USA anymore.

Golani
12d ago

The salvage and diving unit I was stationed at participated in this.

