The F-14 Tomcat posed such a serious threat to the Soviets that they once tried to fish one that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy

The Soviets tried to go fishing for an F-14 that fell off the USS John F. Kennedy in 1976 – after the plane’s control systems went haywire and the pilot/RIO had to eject. Designed in 1968 to take the place of the controversial F-111B, then under development for the US Navy’s carrier fighter inventory, the Grumman F-14A Tomcat used the AWG-9 system and carried the six AIM-54 Phoenix missiles that had been intended for the F-111B. A completely new fighter system was designed around these with emphasis on close-in fighting “claws” along with standoff missile fighting.