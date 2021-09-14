CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Cold Front and Storms Wednesday Morning

KFOR
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday will be warm and mostly sunny with a south breeze. A few showers or storms are possible in northwestern and southeastern Oklahoma. Lows will drop to the mid 60s tonight. A cold front will start to move into our state, sparking scattered showers and storms across northern and western Oklahoma. A few storms could be strong to severe with wind and hail as the main threats. An isolated shower is possible for the Metro Wednesday morning and again, later in the afternoon. Highs will drop to the mid 80s with a light east wind.

kfor.com

Comments / 0

 

