‘Talent’ Finals, ‘Miracle Workers’ Finale, ‘Once Upon a Time in Queens,’ Bear’s Back in ‘You vs. Wild’

Is America’s Got Talent new tonight on NBC? Let’s just say there could be some scheduling confusion out there…. If you have been watching the talent competition for the entirety of the season, then you are likely aware that the results shows always air at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time. Yet, that’s not happening tonight. There is going to be an episode of Family Game Fight! on instead, which may just be the network’s way of convincing viewers to watch it before the season 16 finale of AGT.

TV SHOWS ・ 7 DAYS AGO