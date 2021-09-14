CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

The City One Is the Best New Electric Car for the City

By Chase Bierenkoven
MotorBiscuit
MotorBiscuit
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Urban areas are the ultimate proving ground for electric vehicles. Now, mobility company ACM is taking a swing at urban EV transport with the City One. Clearly, the small new EV is taking notes from some of the most successful small, city-oriented EVs, like the Honda E. It’s not just the names that are similar, and that’s not a bad thing. Cleaning up air quality in cities is great, and the City One looks to do that with style (clearly influenced by the Honda E), practicality and zero emissions.

www.motorbiscuit.com

Comments / 0

Related
coolthings.com

Make Your Daily Commute Emissions-Free With The Best Electric Bicycles For City Riding

Electric bicycles have proven themselves to be efficient vehicles for city commutes. They run fast enough to get you to your destination in time, hold enough range to handle a full day around the city, and operate simply enough for anyone to ride them with no special training. Even better, they do all that while helping reduce carbon emissions and traffic congestion on the road.
BICYCLES
Inhabitat.com

Zip around the city with CAKE’s new electric moped, the Makka

Gasoline-burning vehicles have created enormous environmental problems, and they continue to pollute the air. It’s not just burning the gas that causes issues — it’s the whole industry. But electric vehicles can help provide solutions for these problems. One brand bringing new designs to the electric moped world is CAKE, and its new Makka model is one you have to check out.
CARS
insideofknoxville.com

All-Electric Buses Added to City Fleet

As promised earlier this year, electric buses have begun to join the fleet of buses deployed by Knoxville Area Transit. The buses were officially introduced to a small crowd on Thursday at Caswell Park. The two buses on site are two of the five to have arrived so far, of the twelve total which should be deployed by the end of the year.
KNOXVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City One#Electric Cars#Honda E#Kei Car#Acm#Ev#German#Ford
electrek.co

Specialized releases 3 new Full Power Turbo electric bicycles for road, city, and trails

Specialized has been in the electric bicycle game since 2009, making them one of the earlier entrants among mainstream bicycle companies. With all those years building premium e-bikes, they’ve had plenty of time to refine their technology. Now the company is showing off the latest generation of Full Power Turbo electric bikes with updated models of the Turbo Vado and Turbo Como bikes, plus a new model known as the Turbo Tero.
BICYCLES
boweryboogie.com

City Turbo Charges Essex Street Municipal Garage with Electric Car Stations

The municipal parking garage on Essex Street is charged up for a new future. That of electric vehicles. Last week, the Department of Transportation unveiled four new fast-charging stations in the carpark. The addition on the Lower East Side is the first in a rollout across the city for the technology, which provides an 80-percent charge in 30-60 minutes at a cost of 35 cents per kilowatt-hour.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
habitatmag.com

City to Expand Network of Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

Don Wilson, the president of Blue Woods Property Management, believes the coming shift to electric vehicles will create a demand for an allied amenity in co-op and condo buildings. “I think apartment buyers are going to start looking for charging stations and asking about them,” Woods predicts. “I think it’s going to be the next question on the co-op questionnaires that we get every day. That one hasn’t showed up yet, but I think it will in the near future.”
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Cars
Business Wire

Carvana Arrives in Carson City with The New Way to Buy a Car®

CARSON CITY, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, is now offering as-soon-as-next-day touchless home delivery to Carson City area residents. Customers can shop 45,000 used cars for sale, secure auto financing or use the car loan calculator, purchase, trade in, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day vehicle delivery in as little as five minutes. Customers can also sell their current vehicle to Carvana and receive a real offer just as quickly, without even purchasing a vehicle.
BUYING CARS
AFP

GM to begin replacing defective batteries in Chevy Bolt EV

General Motors said Monday it has fixed the production flaws that created a fire hazard in the batteries for its Chevrolet Bolt electric vehicle, and will start replacing them next month. The fixes address a fire hazard that prompted a recall of more than 140,000 Bolts, and a warning to car owners not to park their vehicles in garages or leave them plugged in overnight. The company confirmed 13 fires involving the faulty batteries, a GM spokesman told AFP. The automaker said LG plants have resumed battery production and are adding capacity so "replacement battery modules will begin shipping to dealers as soon as mid-October."
VERMONT STATE
MotorBiscuit

Ford F-150 Lightning Production Boosted to 80,000 per Year

The Ford F-150 Lightning may just be one of the most important vehicles in automotive history. The industry is rushing to push the adoption of electric vehicles for the sake of the environment and government mandates. One of the challenges facing that wide adoption rate is that most EVs that are currently available tailor to urban demographics and are not as practical in other situations.
CARS
Best Life

This Is the Most Stolen Car in the U.S., According to Data

When you purchase a new vehicle, it's only natural to consider certain factors like style, quality, and safety—and, of course, it has to fit your budget. One thing you may not always take into account, but might want to start thinking about before your next automobile purchase, is how likely it is for your new vehicle to be the target of car thieves. Is the model you have your eye on the most stolen car in the U.S.?
CARS
Morganton News Herald

5 vehicles that will be discontinued in 2022

Here are five outgoing vehicles that will be driving into the sunset after the 2021 model year. Car shoppers are buying crossovers and SUVs in large numbers. Automakers are constantly introducing new models and nameplates to their lineups to meet consumer preferences and to keep their lineup fresh. With that comes the need to cycle older models out.
BUYING CARS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Car Company in the U.S., According to Data

We rely on our vehicles to get us to work, get our children to school, run errands, and provide transportation for just about every important task required to get through our daily lives. And nothing can throw a wrench into perfectly planned out, well, plans like unexpected car trouble. That's why we consulted the recently released American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Automobile Study 2020-2021 to find out the least trusted car company, according to consumers.
BUSINESS
GOBankingRates

These 20 Cars Cost the Most To Maintain

If you're in the market for a new car, keep in mind that sticker prices don't include the cost of gas mileage -- or maintenance. Sometimes a set of wheels with a modest price tag can be among the most...
CARS
MotorBiscuit

MotorBiscuit

38K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

At Motorbiscuit, our mission is to inform and entertain our readers with the latest automotive news, reviews, and buying advice. That means providing you with straightforward articles that are engaging and well-informed. Whether you’re looking for information on a potential purchase or an explanation of what’s going on in the news, we work hard to cover each topic in a balanced way, giving our readers insights they can trust.

 https://www.motorbiscuit.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy