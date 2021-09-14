CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Has The Sun Gone Down on Friendly’s In Toms River, New Jersey?

The headlines for Friendly's have not been good the past couple of years. Among them, the saddest include "Friendly's Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy" and "New Jersey's Friendly's Future Uncertain After Ownership Change." So, when I saw no cars and a big dumpster parked beside Friendly's on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, I had to investigate. Could my favorite ice cream restaurant be, *GULP*, closed for good?

