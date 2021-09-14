CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inspiration4's Hayley Arceneaux will be youngest American to reach space and 1st spaceflyer with a prosthesis

By Chelsea Gohd
 8 days ago
This week, a crew of four spaceflyers will launch as part of the first all-civilian mission to Earth orbit. But this isn't the only major "first" for Inspiration4. Onboard Inspiration4, which is set to launch no earlier than 8:02 p.m. EDT Wednesday, Sept. 15 (00022 GMT Thursday, Sept. 16) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, will be four civilians ready to make history. Among them is Hayley Arceneaux, a physician assistant at St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, for which the flight will be raising awareness and funds. She'll add two historic "firsts" of her own to the mission.

