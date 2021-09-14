CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston County, NY

Tornado confirmed in Livingston County: Webster’s Crossing hit with 110 mph winds in storm

 8 days ago
A team with the National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado ripped through a portion of Livingston County.

The tornado touched down during the early-morning hours on Monday with winds of 110 mph, according to the NWS.

It moved through a stretch between Conesus and Springwater, moving east to Webster’s Crossing.

No injuries were reported, but the occurrence of tornados in Upstate New York are pretty rare. However, they’re not completely unheard of, as outlined by 13WHAM Meterologist Scott Hetsko below:

