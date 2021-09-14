CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jessie Bates 'motivated' after not receiving contract extenstion

By Justin Prince
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCINCINNATI (WFFT) - For the first time since 2018, the Cincinnati Bengals are 1-0. All would be right in the Queen City, aside from one potential problem. The club and All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III did not reach a contract extension before the season began. “Wish it would’ve got done,”...

Bengals Notes: Bates talks contract issue, not happy with Taylor gamble

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals safety Jessie Bates had hoped his agents and the team had finalized a contract extension prior to the start of the regular season, and on Monday he discussed how he is dealing with the situation. "My job is to be the best teammate as possible to...
Bates starts season with passion after extension doesn’t materialize

Jessie Bates said he is going to be playing a little upset this season after not getting a contract extension taken care of during training camp like he had hoped. The Cincinnati Bengals’ fourth-year player and defensive captain was one of the top free safeties in the league last season, earning the best overall grade at his position, according to Pro Football Focus. Bates said early in camp he was confident something would get done before the season after seeing the Bengals reward Sam Hubbard with a four-year, $40 million extension.
Jessie Bates III Playing ‘A Little Pissed Off’ After Bengals Failed To Sign Him To Extension

They say business is business, but money has a funny way of getting personal. I don’t think I need to explain why. When you see others in a position similar to yours get paid, and you don’t, you have to ask yourself why, and that’s what Cincinnati Bengals fourth-year safety Jessie Bates III has on his mind this year after the team showed little interest in signing him to a contract extension.
