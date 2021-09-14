CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca Falls, NY

Seneca Falls driver ticketed after crash on E. River Rd.

 8 days ago
Police report the arrest of a Seneca Falls man following an investigation into a property damage crash that happened on East River Road on Sunday around 3:30 p.m.

Jodan Cain, 30, of Seneca Falls was found to have operated a vehicle while his driving privileges were revoked.

It was discovered that Cain’s revoked license had an ignition interlock device restriction, and the vehicle he was operating was not equipped.

Cain was charged with one count of aggravated unlicensed operation, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, and unlicensed operator.

He was issued tickets and will appear in local court at a later date.

