According to the National Center for Educational Statistics, approximately 21 percent of adults in the United States are illiterate. That is a percentage the Academy of 21st Century Learning wants to bring down in the future by promoting a love of reading at an early age. The Vacaville private school did just that by hosting its second Literacy Awareness Night in the Nut Tree Plaza Wednesday evening, featuring booths with books, arts and crafts and a whole lot of fun.

VACAVILLE, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO