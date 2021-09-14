ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Met Gala, Hudson

Rihanna may be one of the Met Gala’s most coveted guests, but that fact didn’t seem to sway the Bad Gal’s opinion for attending the Costume Institute’s red carpet on time. While Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Gigi Hadid, and Kim Kardashian flooded the Metropolitan Museum of Art in their showstopping looks, Rih was nowhere to be found. There was plenty of speculation ahead of the gala whether Rihanna would be in attendance—Twitter users swore up and down there would be another moment comparable to her 2015 Met appearance, when she wore a yellow, fur-trimmed cape by Guo Pei. But by 9:30 PM, the official Twitter live stream with hosts Keke Palmer and Ilana Glazer had ended, and Rihanna Robyn Fenty was nowhere to be found.

CELEBRITIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO