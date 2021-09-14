CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Germany’s leftward lurch is a stunning economic upset

By Ambrose Evans-Pritchard
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf opinion polls hold for another two weeks, a Corbynista party will be the largest force in the German parliament and the central pillar of the next government. Not much ever changes the character of Europe’s permanent regime. The neo-liberal corporatist structure is mostly locked into EU treaty law and the immutable Acquis. But this could be one of those rare shocks that seriously upsets the known order.

