Monroe, NC

Windsor Windows & Doors plots Monroe expansion that could create up to 185 jobs

By Collin Huguley
Charlotte Business Journal
Charlotte Business Journal
 8 days ago
The expansion could include the construction of a 500,000-square-foot facility and the creation of up to 185 jobs in Monroe, according to city documents.

Monroe, NC
Business
City
Monroe, NC
Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte Business Journal

Charlotte, NC
The Charlotte Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

