Our Views: St. Nick is coming our way with rain, and we had better watch out for it

By STAFF EDITORIAL
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter all that Louisiana has been through with hurricanes and flooding over the past year, the last thing we’d call our next tropical storm is St. Nicholas. Forming in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday, the storm is forecast to approach the Texas coastline on Tuesday. That’s not just bad news for our neighbors in the Lone Star State: Southwestern Louisiana parishes face heavy rainfalls, the last thing that storm-hit region needs.

