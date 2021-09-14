CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Toms River, NJ

Has The Sun Gone Down on Friendly’s In Toms River, New Jersey?

By jbwobm
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The headlines for Friendly's have not been good the past couple of years. Among them, the saddest include "Friendly's Files For Chapter 11 Bankruptcy" and "New Jersey's Friendly's Future Uncertain After Ownership Change." So, when I saw no cars and a big dumpster parked beside Friendly's on Hooper Avenue in Toms River, I had to investigate. Could my favorite ice cream restaurant be, *GULP*, closed for good?

1057thehawk.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
State
New Jersey State
Toms River, NJ
Business
105.7 The Hawk

Another Tragic Rip Current Death On The Jersey Shore

It's been a brutal few weeks at the Jersey Shore with rip currents tragically taking another swimmer's life. Listen to Shannon Holly mornings on 94.3 The Point and download our free 94.3 The Point app. A 27 year old Connecticut woman was visiting the Jersey Shore and had to be...
ACCIDENTS
105.7 The Hawk

Holy Hannah! Bayville, Beachwood, Pine Beach – Rt. 9 is Still Way too Bumpy

I thought they were paving the area between Bayville and Beachwood?. Is it me or is it still horrible through this area of Rt. 9?. I feel this area has gotten better, the roads were closed overnight for paving on Rt. 9 this summer, but I'm still feeling all kinds of bumps. If that makes any sense. Especially the area around Dairy Queen on Rt. 9 in Bayville. There are still holes and bumps in the road right before the Dairy Queen and before and after it North and South on 9.
BEACHWOOD, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendly#Facebook
105.7 The Hawk

Why It Is Our Duty To Murder Lanternflies In New Jersey

I once owned a mini vacuum that would delicately remove a pest with subtle suction and allow it to be set free outside. My girls insisted on it…they wouldn’t hurt a fly. Me on the other hand, when the kids are not looking, my flip flop is enemy number one for any creepy critter that crosses me. Now, we're being called on to become full-on lanternfly assassins...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
105.7 The Hawk

Toms River will have different Trick-or-Treating date for Halloween this year

Summer is just ending so that means it's time to look towards all things scary and fun about the fall season which does of course include Halloween!. Toms River Township officials and Toms River Police are out with this years Trick-or-Treat date along with some helpful safety guidelines to make this a happy and safe Halloween, leaving scary things to the movies alone.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Celebrating The Jersey Shores Hottest Town With AsburyFest In Asbury Park, New Jersey

Seriously, how awesome is Asbury Park? The history is one-of-a-kind, the beach is beautiful, the businesses are wonderful, and the locals are the best. At Sea.Hear.Now, during his performance, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam praised Asbury Park by saying, "We've got surf, we've got good people, we've got a boardwalk, we've got pinball machines, we've got everything a human being could want..." He's right!
ASBURY PARK, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy