You Shouldn’t Neglect the Main Sign That a Tarantula Could Be Lurking Somewhere in Your Household

We've talked a little bit about the Moon sign in astrology, and how it represents your emotional responses and intuition. The Sun sign, on the other hand, signifies something very different. When you hear about your "zodiac sign" or "star sign," what people are referring to is actually your Sun sign, the constellation near which the Sun was placed at the moment of your birth. So why do we often use the Sun to represent you in your birth chart? Well, many people identify strongly with their Sun sign because the Sun represents your identity, your sense of self, your self-expression, and your will. While these aspects of your life aren't necessarily the deep-down, nitty-gritty parts of you that make you who you are (for that, we have to take into account ALL of the other celestial bodies), they are very good surface-level factors of how you show up in the world.

ASTRONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO