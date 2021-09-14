CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Met Gala, Hudson

Cover picture for the articleLawyer for Prince Andrew vows he'll fight "baseless" lawsuit; Met Gala returns in style with Eilish, Lil Nas X, Rihanna; Kate Hudson announces engagement to musician Danny Fujikawa. (Sept. 14) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/3bbf74442c5647099edd1773302f882a.

Newly-Engaged Kate Hudson Is Pretty in Pink at 2021 Met Gala

The 42-year-old actress stunned as she arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on Monday for the extravagant event, just hours after announcing her engagement. For fashion's biggest night, Hudson wore a light pink bralette with a matching skirt and stunning feathered coat by Michael Kors. She also rocked exquisite jewels by Lorraine and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Rihanna Is The Queen Of The MET Gala

For her appearance at the 2021 MET Gala, Rihanna stepped out wearing Balenciaga. Her beau, rapper A$AP Rocky, was with her. Rihanna is the Queen of both the MET Gala and the festivities that come after fashion’s biggest night. The singer has thrown some of the most epic parties and is expected to throw this year’s hottest, glamorous MET Gala after-party.
KATE HUDSON MET GALA LOOKS OVER THE YEARS

Kate Hudson has been a fashion icon ever since she played Penny in the rock tour drama Almost Famous in year 2000. And the daughter of Goldie Hawn has certainly brought her charm to the Met Gala over the years. Here is a look at her choices. 2011. The blonde...
ShowBiz Minute: R. Kelly, TIFF, Lawrence

Witness says R. Kelly kept her locked up before sex assault; "Dear Evan Hansen" opens Toronto International Film Festival; Jennifer Lawrence expecting her first child. (Sept. 10) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/b0d722f4534342c9b4bcaa4fa00e1df1.
Kate Hudson's Met Gala Blonde by Rachel Bodt

Matrix Brand Ambassador and celebrity colorist Rachel Bodt colored actress Kate Hudson’s signature blonde for the 2021 Met Gala. We spoke with Bodt about how to achieve Hudson’s look. Here’s what she had to say. TO GET THE LOOK:. Bodt used a combination of foils and hair painting to create...
ShowBiz Minute: Minaj, Emmys, Mirren

White House offers Nicki Minaj call to answer vaccine questions; Emmy host Cedric the Entertainer says stuffiness is banned; Helen Mirren to host "Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses." (Sept. 16) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
Jennifer Hudson puts on a busty display in curve-clinging red gown as she strikes poses at the 2021 Met Gala after celebrating her 40th birthday

Jennifer Hudson looked ravishing in red as she attended the 2021 Met Gala just one day after celebrating her milestone 40th birthday. The songstress, 40, put on a busty display in a curve-clinging crimson AZ Factory gown with billowing satin sleeves and skirt. Jennifer looked breathtaking as she posed up...
Hollywood style! Meghan Markle donned $1,690 trousers and $1,485 polo neck from fellow Californian's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row for Time 100 shoot

The Duchess of Sussex put on a very glamorous display in a pair of $1,690 trousers and a $1,485 polo neck from fellow Californian's Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's brand The Row for her Time 100 photoshoot. Meghan Markle, 40, who is currently living in her $14 million mansion in California...
Kate Hudson Gives a 2021 Twist on Old Hollywood Glamour in a Pink Bralette & Skirt Set at the Met Gala

Kate Hudson found the perfect marriage of old Hollywood glamour and Gen-Z style trends for the 2021 Met Gala last night. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress arrived on the red carpet in a full pink moment, tapping Michael Kors Collection for her evening look. The ensemble offered up a very 2021 twist on classic style thanks to her glittering bralette and maxi skirt set and couture feathered coat. For a glittering finish, Hudson modeled a series of endless jewels from Lorraine Schwartz. To elevate the look further, the actress picked Giuseppe Zanotti for her footwear of choice....
Keke Palmer Is Hosting The MET Gala In Sergio Hudson

The day is here everyone! The 2021 Met Gala is officially underway and we’re already living for the looks. The event is usually held in May, but had been rescheduled to mid-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It one of fashion’s biggest nights where stars dress up to the nines. A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Instiute in New York, the Met Gala has been known to be fashion’s biggest night of the year.
ShowBiz Minute: TIFF, Curtis, Wonder

Toronto International Film Festival to open with "Dear Evan Hansen" premiere; Jamie Lee Curtis accepts lifetime achievement award in Venice; Stevie Wonder to headline Global Citizen Live in Los Angeles. (Sept. 9) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP...
ShowBiz Minute: Powell, 'Jeopardy!' Van Gogh

Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92; "Jeopardy!" hosts: Bialik, Ken Jennings will finish 2021; "New" Van Gogh drawing to go on display in Amsterdam museum. (Sept. 17) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/96401bf8d8af4b42a4f1d84df53ee190.
ShowBiz Minute: Macdonald, Morissette, Broadway

Norm Macdonald remembered as hilarious and unique; Alanis Morissette blasts documentary "Jagged" as "salacious"; Reopening of 3 monster Broadway shows signals "wait is over." (Sept. 15) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/646ad66e7e6b4898ab56153193f5b12a.
