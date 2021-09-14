ShowBiz Minute: Prince Andrew, Met Gala, Hudson

The day is here everyone! The 2021 Met Gala is officially underway and we’re already living for the looks. The event is usually held in May, but had been rescheduled to mid-September due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It one of fashion’s biggest nights where stars dress up to the nines. A fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Instiute in New York, the Met Gala has been known to be fashion’s biggest night of the year.

