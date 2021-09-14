How to Get Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Prime Gaming Rewards
In a new team-up from Call of Duty and Prime Gaming, players can get their hands on some exclusive rewards. Here's what you need to know. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone rarely have any shortage of offers and free rewards. The latest batch comes courtesy of Prime Gaming, in collaboration with Twitch. This offer includes a bunch of in-game items and cosmetics bundled up ready for collection. They won't all be available right away, but players can start claming some of the bundles now.www.dbltap.com
