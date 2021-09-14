Are Anna Kendrick And Rebel Wilson Friends In Real Life?

Although it's nearly been a decade since "Drinking Buddies" premiered, we're still not over the simple but stellar romantic-comedy. Directed by Joe Swanson, the indie film revolves around a quartet of characters played by A-list actors Olivia Wilde, Jake Johnson, Anna Kendrick, and Ron Livingston. Set primarily in a craft brewery in Chicago, "Drinking Buddies" explores the platonic but sexually charged relationship between two co-workers and best friends, Kate (Wilde) and Luke (Johnson), and their two significant others, Jill (Kendrick) and Chris (Livingston). It's all fun and games until the foursome go on a weekend getaway, and the lines between the couples begin to blur (via IMDb). This realistic and relatable comedy received positive reviews, and was even listed as one of Quentin Tarantino's favorite movies of 2013 (via Indie Wire).

