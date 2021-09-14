CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

See The Sneak Peek For Olivia Wilde’s Film ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

fangirlish.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlright, Harry Styles fans, are you sitting down? good because we have some news for you. His upcoming film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ directed by Olivia Wilde, finally has a release date. We were all surprised when she dropped a little 11 second teaser clip to make the announcement. Check it...

fangirlish.com

Comments / 0

Related
Elle

Don't Worry Darling: Everything We Know About the Film Starring Harry Styles

The film that brought Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles together is finally inching toward a release. And if the trailer is any indication, it's going to cause quite a stir when it arrives. Don't Worry Darling is ostensibly about a 1950s-era American couple living in a utopian community, and the...
MOVIES
/Film

Don't Worry Darling: Florence Pugh And Harry Styles Furiously Make Out In Olivia Wilde's Psychological Thriller

Between Greta Gerwig, Maggie Gyllenhaal, and Olivia Wilde, I couldn't be more thrilled about this great-actor-to-surprisingly-great-filmmaker pipeline in recent years. Gerwig has quickly established herself as one of the best and most in-demand writer/directors in the business right now and Gyllenhaal's "The Lost Daughter" recently premiered to positive reactions at the Venice Film Festival. After debuting with the very well-received comedy "Booksmart" in 2019, Wilde is now flexing her genre muscles with the psychological thriller "Don't Worry Darling."
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

Olivia Wilde Releases Date And 10-Sec Clip to Her Psychological Thriller ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Olivia Wilde released quite the hot tease to her psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. Via Wilde’s social media handles, she announced not only the date, which will be Sept 23, 2022 but also a 10-second tease of her horror film between the stars Florence Pugh and Harry Styles. Wilde also let fans know that the film will only be released in theaters.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Florence Pugh
Person
Chris Pine
Person
Aimee Garcia
Person
Olivia Wilde
101.9 KELO-FM

Don’t worry, darling! Harry Styles’ movie now has a release date

Harry Styles‘ movie Don’t Worry Darling — the one on the set of which he apparently met his current girlfriend, director/actress Olivia Wilde — finally has a release date. The bad news is that it isn’t until next year. Don’t Worry Darling will hit theaters September 23, 2022, Variety reports....
MOVIES
POPSUGAR

This Split-Second Glimpse at Harry Styles in Don't Worry Darling Sent Me Into a Tailspin

Do you have a window cracked? A glass of iced water filled to the brim? A personal fan at your disposal? Because I suggest taking all three precautions before watching the first teaser for Don't Worry Darling. Director Olivia Wilde finally shared a glimpse at her forthcoming psychological thriller on social media, and though the clip lasts merely 11 seconds, it provided the jolt of energy and excitement I so desperately needed on a Monday afternoon.
MOVIES
Vulture

Don’t Worry, Darling Teaser: When Harry Styles Met Scream-Queen Florence Pugh

We’re left troubled, unsettled, and, frankly, concerned after watching the teaser for Olivia Wilde’s sophomore feature film, Don’t Worry Darling. The stans are not going to be chill about having to wait an entire year to see Florence Pugh and Harry Styles all over each other in the 1950s psychological thriller. Don’t Worry Darling centers on a housewife living in an experimental utopian community who starts to worry that her husband’s company is too good to be true. The teaser trailer, posted to Wilde’s Instagram on Monday, promises Pugh as the ultimate Stepford babe, a water-ballet number, and multiple near-death experiences. Wilde also stars alongside Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Sydney Chandler, and Nick Kroll. Film Twitter, stay strong. Don’t Worry Darling, the film that gave us whatever Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are doing, moves into theaters on September 23, 2022.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Darling#Met Gala#Oliviawilde
Vibe

Bobby Brown Shares Thoughts On ‘The Bodyguard’ Remake

It’s been almost a week since reports confirmed that Warner Bros. is remaking the 1992 blockbuster, The Bodyguard. The reimagining of the iconic film, starring the late Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, is produced by the writer of the original. TMZ caught up with Bobby Brown for his thoughts on the remake. They asked if he thought it was a bad move, and he simply replied, “Yeah.” Brown’s sentiment was far more concise and kind than many fan reactions. When news first broke regarding the remake, Twitter erupted. One user wrote, “This is such a horrible idea. There is no need for...
MOVIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Betty Gilpin Joins Three Women, On My Block Trailer and More

GLOW vet Betty Gilpin is one of Three Women at the center of Showtime’s forthcoming drama based on Lisa Taddeo’s bestselling book, TVLine has learned. The series is an “intimate, haunting portrayal of American female desire” in which “three women are on a crash course to overturn their lives,” per the official synopsis. Gilpin’s character Lina is “a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life.” A previously reported, Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies) stars as a grieving writer who persuades three women to tell her their...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
fangirlish.com

See The Trailer And Premiere Date For Season 2 Of ‘Love Life’

Season one of Love Life on HBO Max was amazing. Maybe it’s the love for Anna Kendrick, but we believe it’s because the show was so well written. It felt real. It felt as if this could be our own love life. With the second season it’s a whole new...
TV SERIES
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
fangirlish.com

See The Trailer For ‘Britney vs. Spears’

There are a lot of things about Britney Spears that I find hard to watch, because I don’t want to see her in any kind of pain. She’s been through so much and it’s not okay. She’s been taken advantage of. She’s been told that she’s not good enough. She’s...
MOVIES
goodhousekeeping.com

Anya Taylor-Joy Wore the Most Dramatic Dress Ever at the 2021 Emmys

Anya Taylor-Joy looked every inch the star on the red carpet at this year's Primetime Emmy Awards. The Queen's Gambit actress wore a yellow Dior dress with a cream-colored halter. Her hair, woven into a glamorous high bun styled by Gregory Russell, matched the gown's warm golden tone, and she finished off the look with a bold red lip and glamorous silver jewelry.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hot969boston.com

2021 Emmy’s Red Carpet: 30 Memorable Looks From Worst to Best

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards is here, and so is the red carpet fashion. From patterns that are much too busy, to stunning ensembles that push the limits of creativity, we’ve got the worst and best looks of the night that we won’t forgive or forget. (L) Brendan Hunt's pants...
BEAUTY & FASHION
wegotthiscovered.com

Here’s Why Ryan Reynolds Will Never Meet Scarlett Johansson In The MCU

Ryan Reynolds‘ Deadpool will soon make the leap from Fox’s X-Universe into the MCU. This will mean Reynolds shares a cinematic universe with his ex-wife Scarlett Johansson, who plays Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow. But, as pointed out by Looper, there’s a tonne of on and off-screen reasons why Wade and Natasha won’t cross paths – most of which should be very obvious.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy