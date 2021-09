AMERICUS – The Sumter County High School Girls’ Volleyball Team had an easy time of it with Randolph-Clay (RCHS), as the Lady Panthers scored eight straight points on service aces on their way to winning Set 1 by the score of 25-6. Though RCHS took an early 3-1 lead in the second set, the Lady Panthers out scored the Lady Red Devils 24-12 the rest of the way to win the second set 25-15 and sweep the match 2-0 on Tuesday, September 7 at the Panther Den.

SUMTER COUNTY, GA ・ 14 DAYS AGO