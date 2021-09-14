CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Acinetobacter baumannii vaccine development breakthrough: Hong Kong researchers

By Press Release
outbreaknewstoday.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearchers from The University of Hong Kong (HKU) and the City University of Hong Kong (CityU) have collaborated to make made a breakthrough in the vaccination development against the bacterium, Acinetobacter baumannii. Their studies have been published in ACS Central Science. Acinetobacter baumannii (A. baumannii) is a Gram-negative pathogenic bacterium...

outbreaknewstoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
outbreaknewstoday.com

Marburg virus disease outbreak declared over

In a follow-up on the first Marburg Virus Disease outbreak case reported in Guinea, country health officials declared the end of the outbreak having recorded no new cases over the past 42 days. Only one case—the index patient who was diagnosed with the virus posthumously—was recorded and more than 170...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Conjugate Vaccine#Vaccinations#Hku#Acs Central Science#Eskape#Glycoconjugate#Prevnar#Pneumococcal#Vaccinated Mice Sera
bcm.edu

Researchers develop AI platform to boost vaccine development

Infectious diseases kill millions of people annually worldwide. However, vaccination has proven to be an effective measure to control infectious diseases, and the rapid emergence of COVID-19 has shown the importance of developing safe and effective vaccines in a minimal time frame. Published in Scientific Reports, researchers at Baylor College...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Histone-like nucleoid-structuring protein (H-NS) regulatory role in antibiotic resistance in Acinetobacter baumannii

In the multidrug resistant (MDR) pathogen Acinetobacter baumannii the global repressor H-NS was shown to modulate the expression of genes involved in pathogenesis and stress response. In addition, H-NS inactivation results in an increased resistance to colistin, and in a hypermotile phenotype an altered stress response. To further contribute to the knowledge of this key transcriptional regulator in A. baumannii behavior, we studied the role of H-NS in antimicrobial resistance. Using two well characterized A. baumannii model strains with distinctive resistance profile and pathogenicity traits (AB5075 and A118), complementary transcriptomic and phenotypic approaches were used to study the role of H-NS in antimicrobial resistance, biofilm and quorum sensing gene expression. An increased expression of genes associated with β-lactam resistance, aminoglycosides, quinolones, chloramphenicol, trimethoprim and sulfonamides resistance in the Δhns mutant background was observed. Genes codifying for efflux pumps were also up-regulated, with the exception of adeFGH. The wild-type transcriptional level was restored in the complemented strain. In addition, the expression of biofilm related genes and biofilm production was lowered when the transcriptional repressor was absent. The quorum network genes aidA, abaI, kar and fadD were up-regulated in Δhns mutant strains. Overall, our results showed the complexity and scope of the regulatory network control by H-NS (genes involved in antibiotic resistance and persistence). These observations brings us one step closer to understanding the regulatory role of hns to combat A. baumannii infections.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Dog parasite is developing resistance to treatments

Would you like to receive trending story notifications on your smartphone?. Hookworms are one of the most common parasites plaguing the companion animal world. They use their hooklike mouths to latch onto an animal's intestines, where they feast on tissue fluids and blood. Infected animals can experience dramatic weight loss, bloody stool, anemia and lethargy, among other issues.
ANIMALS
outbreaknewstoday.com

Finland reports 66% of people over 12 years are fully vaccinated

Finland health authorities (THI) report 83 percent of people over the age of 12 have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, while 66 percent of people over 12 years of age have received two doses and are fully vaccinated. In the 55-59 age group, 80% vaccination coverage has now...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Vaccines
outbreaknewstoday.com

Singapore reports rise in COVID-19 cases as they seek to live with the virus

The Singapore Ministry of Health reported an additional 1,178 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, the most since April 2020, as the country seeks to live with the virus. As of 21 September 2021, 1,109 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospital. Most are well and under observation. There are currently 147 cases of serious illness requiring oxygen supplementation, and 17 in critical condition in the ICU. Of those who have fallen very ill, 135 are seniors above 60 years.
PUBLIC HEALTH
outbreaknewstoday.com

China reports H5N6 avian influenza case in Yongzhou, Hunan Province

Officials with the Hong Kong Centre for Health Protection (CHP) report monitoring an additional human case of avian influenza A(H5N6) in mainland China. The case involves a 40-year-old woman living in Yongzhou in Hunan Province, who had prior exposure to a live poultry market before the onset of symptoms. She developed symptoms on September 8 and was admitted for treatment on the following day. The patient is in serious condition.
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Bats with Covid-like viruses found in Laos: study

Scientists have discovered another clue to the origins of the virus that causes Covid-19, with bats living in caves in Laos found to be carrying a similar pathogen that experts suggest could potentially infect humans directly. Of the viruses they identified among the hundreds of bats tested in Vientiane Province, three were found to closely resemble the virus that causes Covid-19, particularly in the mechanism for latching on to human cells. 
WILDLIFE
outbreaknewstoday.com

Puerto Rico: Penicillium detected in dialysis fluid

The first clinical case of disease produced by the Penicillium fungus ( no species specified) in the country was detected after noting color changes in the dialysis effluent of a child patient, affected with congenital nephrotic syndrome, according to a Medicina y Salud Publica report. The patient who had her...
WORLD
The Independent

Researchers detect malaria resistant to key drug in Africa

Scientists have found evidence of a resistant form of malaria in Uganda a worrying sign that the top drug used against the parasitic disease could ultimately be rendered useless without more action to stop its spread.Researchers in Uganda analyzed blood samples from patients treated with artemesinin, the primary medicine used for malaria in Africa in combination with other drugs. They found that by 2019, nearly 20% of the samples had genetic mutations suggesting the treatment was ineffective. Lab tests showed it took much longer for those patients to get rid of the parasites that cause malaria.Drug-resistant forms of...
SCIENCE
deseret.com

Pfizer reveals side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster

Pfizer has released the list of side effects from the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, and they’re pretty similar to the side effects from the second dose. The Food and Drug Administration released the data from Pfizer, which outlined what side effects 300 participants felt during a trial of the booster stage. Here’s a quick breakdown.
INDUSTRY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MONTCO.Today

Local Hospital Infectious Disease Expert Makes Dire but Informed Prediction on Unvaccinated Residents

Dr. Shafinaz Akhter and her colleagues at Chester County Hospital have been battling COVID-19 cases since the very beginning of the pandemic. Over that course of time, her education and her experience have shaped a definite view of the disease, its progress in Chester County and beyond, its treatment options, and heaviest on her heart, its toll.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy