CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Biden calls Larry Elder a Trump 'clone' at Newsom campaign rally

By Christian Datoc
Washington Examiner
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident Joe Biden joined California Gov. Gavin Newsom onstage at his final campaign rally in the state's recall election on Monday, during which he called the Republican candidate Larry Elder a "clone" of former President Donald Trump. "He's the clone of Donald Trump," Biden said of Elder , a conservative...

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Australian journalist reportedly 'startled' by Biden’s strict White House press wranglers

An Australian reporter joined a growing group of press Tuesday sharing their frustration over how President Joe Biden's aides shut down questions. After a press conference between Biden and Australian prime minister Scott Morrison, France24’s Washington correspondent Kethevane Gorjestani said that she "was asked by a very startled Australian reporter whether WH wranglers were always so strict about ushering the pool out without questions," according to reports.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Washington Examiner

Biden and Harris are unfit for office and should resign

Imagine this: You're taking your weekly trip to the grocery store. As the grocery store clerk tells you the total for groceries, your first thought is, "They must have made a mistake; it can't be that much." You pay and push your cart off to the side and recheck the total, item by item. Then sticker shock sets in. The clerk has made no errors. Welcome to America, Biden/Harris style.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Tucker Carlson: Joe Biden revealed why he supports illegal immigration in 2015, he wants to change the country

You’ve got to ask yourself, as you watch the historic tragedy that is Joe Biden’s immigration policy, what’s the point of this? Nothing about it is an accident, obviously. It is intentional. Biden did it on purpose. But why? Why would a president do this to his own country? No sane, first-world nation opens its borders to the world. Promising the poorest people on the planet that they can have endless free, taxpayer-funded services if they show up and break your laws isn’t just stupid. It’s suicidal. For generations, middle-class Americans had access to the best health care in the world. But not anymore. That’s over for good. Our system can’t handle this many destitute newcomers. Imagine what hospitals are going to look like a year from now? How about the schools? What Joe Biden is doing now will change this country forever. So, again, why’s he doing it?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Elder
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Talk Show
NewsBreak
Elections

Comments / 0

Community Policy