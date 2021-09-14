CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

VTG Wins Navy Hypersonics Engineering Prime Contract

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTG, an industry-leading provider of force modernization and digital transformation solutions, announced today that it has won a prime contract from the U.S. Navy Strategic Systems Programs to provide engineering services for the Navy's hypersonic strike capability, a top Defense Department priority. Under the single-award contract, VTG will support the Conventional Prompt Strike Program Office, a division of SSP, with research and development expertise, systems engineering, test planning and test engineering, logistics, and a wide range of programmatic and technical services.

"VTG is honored to partner with Navy SSP and the CPS Program Office in developing and fielding a hypersonic weapon," said John Hassoun, VTG president and CEO. "We recognize the importance of hypersonic technologies as a deterrent to near-peer competitors, and we are proud to be a key member of the growing hypersonic industrial base."

CPS will provide the Navy with a hypersonic conventional weapon capable of precise, timely, long-range strike against deep-inland, time-critical, soft- and medium-hardened targets in contested environments. The missile, which is comprised of a hypersonic glide body and a two-stage booster, will fly at speeds exceeding Mach 5 and be launched from both surface ships and submarines. The Navy is the lead designer for the common hypersonic missile that will be fielded by both the Navy and the Army. The Navy plans to deploy the first CPS weapon system aboard the Zumwalt-class destroyers in FY2025 followed by the Virginia-class attack submarines in FY2028.

Navy SSP's selection of VTG to support the CPS program follows a string of other recently announced awards that have positioned VTG as a critical partner to the Navy in delivering the diverse array of offensive, defensive, and digital capabilities needed for Distributed Maritime Operations. In July, VTG announced its selection to integrate the ODIN directed energy laser weapon system aboard the Arleigh Burke-class destroyers. Earlier this year, VTG announced that it had started work on a prime contract to support the Naval Digital Integration Support Cell in accelerating naval digital transformation.

"VTG is excited to add hypersonics to our growing portfolio of engineering expertise," said Sunil Ramchand, VTG chief growth officer. "We're looking forward to supporting the CPS program and doing what we do best: leveraging top engineering and technical talent to rapidly deliver transformative capabilities and technologies to the Fleet."

About VTG VTG delivers force modernization and digital transformation solutions that expand America's competitive advantage in the modern battlespace. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, VTG provides full lifecycle engineering for naval, aerospace, network, and digital requirements. Whether at sea, in the air, on land, or in cyberspace, VTG delivers Tomorrow's Transformation Today. For more information, visit us at www.VTGdefense.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vtg-wins-navy-hypersonics-engineering-prime-contract-301375495.html

SOURCE VTG

Comments / 0

Related
theaviationgeekclub.com

The announcement of the contract for new B-52 Engines is imminent

Lt. Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, top US Air Force (USAF) uniformed acquisition official, said that the award of the B-52 Commercial Engine Replacement Program (CERP) is “imminent.”. Senior service acquisition officials reported on Sep. 21, 2021 that the contract to re-engine the B-52 bomber should be awarded by the end...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy upgrades adversary tactical fighter improving safety, readiness

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md– The Navy’s Specialized and Proven Aircraft program office (PMA-226) recently delivered the first F-5N aircraft to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. to begin ground and flight test of the F-5 block upgrade prototype project. Aligned with the Navy’s strategic imperative of increasing capability and enhancing lethality, the […] The post Navy upgrades adversary tactical fighter improving safety, readiness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
valleynewslive.com

Grand Forks company awarded $17 million Navy Contract

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Grand Forks company has been awarded a $17 million Navy contract to build a ground support station to control unmanned aircraft and sensor system. The work by Ideal Aerosmith will enable mission planners to access classified and non-classified information from one place, including...
GRAND FORKS, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
ExecutiveBiz

Navy Issues $85M Multi-Award Contract Modification for Southeast Construction Work

The U.S. Navy has awarded an $85 million modification to indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contracts with five companies for construction work in the U.S. Southeast region. The companies build, modify, renovate, repair and demolish facilities including training spaces, dormitories, airfield, hangars and aircraft traffic control stations under the multiple award contracts, the Department...
TRAFFIC
Flight Global.com

USAF secretary asks ‘hard questions’ of Advanced Battle Management System

Secretary of the US Air Force (USAF) Frank Kendall is forcing a reassessment of one of the service’s highest-development priorities, its Advanced Battle Management System (ABMS), after asking “hard questions” of the imagined battlefield network and receiving “answers that weren’t that good”. The service has championed ABMS as a critical...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
washingtonexec.com

Excella Wins Navy SeaPort Contract

Agile technology solutions provider Excella has been awarded a prime position on the U.S. Navy’s SeaPort Next Generation multiple-award contract. The contract has a 2.5-year base period and an ordering period of five years, with a remaining ceiling value of $7.5 billion. “The U.S. Navy is making impressive progress solving...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Aerospace Engineering#Defense Department#Vtg#Ssp#The Cps Program Office#Fy2028#Arleigh#Fleet
washingtonexec.com

Parsons Wins Prime Spot on Potential Multibillion-Dollar Air Force Contract

Parsons Corp. has won a prime position on the U.S. Air Force’s multiple-award Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract, which has a 10-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $46 billion. The contract will provide digital and model-based systems engineering, agile processes, open systems architectures, weapons integration and data analytics...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Sidney Daily News

In the Navy

Quartermaster Seaman Dade Geier, from Sidney, Ohio, prepares a position report in the pilot house aboard Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52)in the Philippine Sea. Barry is deployed supporting Commander, Task Force (CTF) 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.
SIDNEY, OH
naval-technology.com

VTG to support US Navy’s hypersonic strike capability

VTG has secured a single-award prime contract to provide engineering services for the US Navy’s hypersonic strike capability. Awarded by the US Navy Strategic Systems Programs (SSP), the contract will see the digital transformation solutions provider provide research and development (R&D) expertise, systems engineering, test planning, as well as test engineering.
MILITARY
naval-technology.com

US Navy awards modernisation contract for two shipyards

The US Navy has awarded a $500m design contract for the modernisation of its shipyards in Hawaii and Washington. Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PHNSY & IMF) and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility (PSNS & IMF) are the shipyards. The five-year contract has been...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
NewsBreak
Army
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

RE2 Robotics wins $9.5 million contract to develop underwater autonomous systems for the U.S. Navy

The U.S. Navy has awarded a $9.5 million contract to Lawrenceville-based RE2 Robotics to develop autonomous systems to neutralize underwater mines and explosive devices. RE2, which announced the deal on Tuesday, plans to use a robotic system to place and attach neutralization devices to the mines or explosives — in order to keep humans from doing the dangerous work.
MILITARY
Pittsburgh Business Times

RE2 receives $9.5M contract from U.S. Navy for underwater robotic arm system, its largest contract to date

The U.S. Navy's Office of Naval Research has awarded RE2 Robotics a $9.5 million defense contract to enhance the development of RE2's Maritime Mine Neutralization System (M2NS), an autonomous underwater robotic arm and computer system capable of disabling mines or other improvised explosive devices found in deep seas or oceans.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KHON2

Navy awards $500 million design contract for shipyard modernization in Hawaii and Washington

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NFESC) awarded a $500 million architecture-engineering contract on Sept. 7 for structural and waterfront-related projects at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Hawaii and Puget Sound Naval Shipyard and Intermediate Maintenance Facility in Washington State. Check out what’s going...
HAWAII STATE
washingtonexec.com

ECS Named Prime on $36.7M CENTCOM Contract

ECS has been awarded a 5-year, $36.7 million contract by the U.S. Central Command to support the Operations Directorate Command and Control Division as they execute military operations critical to regional security and national interests. “The new CENTCOM contract is a continuation of our longtime partnership with the Department of...
MILITARY
Worcester Business Journal

Ameresco awarded $950M Navy contract

Framingham energy firm Ameresco was one of the recipients of a $950-million large construction vehicle contract facilitated by the Naval Facilities Command Mid-Atlantic, headquartered in Norfolk, Va., according to a Tuesday press release. Ameresco is one of eight contract recipients who will complete construction projects in the Hampton Roads region...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Benzinga

Parsons Secures Prime Position On EWAAC Contract

Parsons Corp (NYSE: PSN) has won a prime position on the U.S. Air Force's multiple-award IDIQ Eglin Wide Agile Acquisition Contract (EWAAC). The new contract has a 10-year ordering period with a ceiling value of $46 billion and will provide digital and model-based systems engineering, agile processes, open systems architectures, weapons integration, and data analytics for Eglin AFB, Florida and its mission partners.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy