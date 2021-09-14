Christopher Homes Introduces SkyVu, A Limited Collection Of Luxury Estates At MacDonald Highlands Overlooking The Las Vegas Valley

HENDERSON, Nev., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As Nevada continues to experience the nation's largest influx of migration from Californians and residents of other states seeking lower taxes, reduced traffic congestion and quality of life, according to Updater, which analyzed roughly 300,000 U.S. moves during first quarter 2021, Las Vegas developers like award-winning Christopher Homes are responding with new luxury communities such as SkyVu at MacDonald Highlands. Now taking reservations, SkyVu offers 102 exclusive homesites with more than 25 percent already reserved.

Set high above the Las Vegas valley with breathtaking views, SkuVu, a limited collection of luxury estates, is an exclusive 24-hour guard-gated country club community near the acclaimed DragonRidge Golf Club. SkyVu is the latest residential collection of the popular Vu brand by Christopher Homes, joining Vu, Vu Estates and Vu Pointe.

With meticulous land planning, every SkyVu residence features unparalleled 360-degree views of the entire Las Vegas valley, mountain vistas, the Las Vegas Strip and the spectacular DragonRidge Golf Club.

Designed by KTGY Architects, a highly regarded, award-winning firm known for designing some of the finest custom-quality residences in the region, these single-story and two-story homes will range from 2,700 to more than 6,100 square feet and are situated on pool-sized homesites with prices anticipated to start from approximately $1.5 to well over $2 million.

SkyVu is naturally secluded and extremely limited in its offering with just 102 estates available. Dozens of luxury estates have already been reserved thanks to SkyVu's spectacular location along the summit of MacDonald Highlands, unparalleled design and quality construction by Christopher Homes, a nationally acclaimed, locally revered and custom leaning builder whose top-notch reputation and success in Southern Nevada speaks for itself.

"SkyVu is quickly emerging as the most-sought after luxury address in the region," said J. Christopher Stuhmer, founder and CEO of Christopher Homes. "With unbelievable views, easy access to the world-class entertainment and dining in Las Vegas, natural privacy and the economic benefits of living in Nevada, we have buyers coming from all over the country. Whether it's families from the east coast looking for a second home, couples from California trading ocean views for views of the Strip, or current residents of MacDonald Highlands looking to move up the hill, we've taken reservations from an array of future SkyVu homeowners. We encourage those looking for upscale living with a modern sensibility to visit us soon as we expect these estates to sell quickly."

Christopher Homes' Vu brand has been recognized by the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) with a prestigious Gold Award for Best Architectural Design. Vu received top honors as the country's Best Community by Best in American Living Awards (BALA) and won three Silver Nugget Awards from the Southern Nevada Homebuilders Association (SNHBA), including the top award for Best Home of the Year for its Residence 3 model.

Situated high alongside the McCullough Mountain range, Christopher Homes' Vu Collection of luxury home neighborhoods offer unrivaled privacy. Yet their location just south of the 215 Beltway provides convenient access to the Strip, McCarran International Airport, and just about anywhere in the Las Vegas valley.

Residents of SkyVu, Vu Pointe and Vu have special access to DragonRidge Golf Club, a 42,000-square-foot clubhouse that offers formal dining, two casual restaurants/grills and lounges and a spacious ballroom to accommodate special events. It also includes a well-appointed fitness center, swimming pool, spa and pro shop.

As part of the MacDonald Highlands community, SkyVu, Vu and Vu Pointe residents can enjoy three neighborhood parks with designated play areas and picnic facilities, plus tennis, basketball and volleyball courts. Outdoor enthusiasts will appreciate five miles of residential walking trails within the community that connect to additional and more rugged McCullough Mountain trails.

For information on SkyVu and to inquire about the reservation process, visit Christopherhomes.com/SkyVu or call 702-651-1151 to make a personal appointment.

