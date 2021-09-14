CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

COMPASS Pathways Acquires IP Portfolio Of Novel Psychedelic Compounds And Prodrugs

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) ("COMPASS"), a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, announced that it has acquired an intellectual property (IP) portfolio including patent applications covering a variety of psychedelic and empathogenic substances. The IP was developed together with inventor Matthias Grill PhD, founder and CEO of MiHKAL GmbH in Basel, Switzerland, who will be working with COMPASS on an exclusive research project to develop new product candidates.

The substances covered in the IP portfolio include a variety of psychedelic and empathogenic compounds, some of which are prodrugs - pharmacologically inactive compounds which are metabolised inside the body to produce an active drug. The new substances include novel derivatives of known compounds, increasing the confidence in therapeutic effects and safety profile while offering optimised characteristics.

Dr Matthias Grill has been involved in psychedelic chemistry research for over 15 years, gaining his PhD at the Max Planck Institute. He has held positions as Head of R&D at Arbolea GmbH, Lipomed AG and THC Pharm GmbH, and has synthesised psychedelic substances for a number of human research studies, including at the University of Basel and the National Institute of Mental Health in the Czech Republic.

Dr Grill said: "Chemistry still happens inside the flask and not on paper. Inspired by the work of chemists like Albert Hofmann and Alexander Shulgin, I am proud to be developing these evolved compounds in Switzerland, where many of the initial psychedelics were first researched and synthesised. We are creating novel candidates to address many of the mental health challenges we face today."

Lars Wilde, Chief Business Officer, President and Co-founder, COMPASS Pathways, said: "We are delighted to be working with Matthias and MiHKAL GmbH. This agreement will strengthen and expand our IP and development portfolio with new compounds. We plan to move some of these compounds into clinical development within the next two years, taking us closer to our goal of helping patients with urgent unmet needs in mental health care."

-Ends-

﻿ About COMPASS Pathways

COMPASS Pathways plc (Nasdaq: CMPS) is a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health. Our focus is on improving the lives of those who are suffering with mental health challenges and who are not helped by current treatments. We are pioneering the development of a new model of psilocybin therapy, in which our proprietary formulation of synthetic psilocybin, COMP360, is administered in conjunction with psychological support. COMP360 has been designated a Breakthrough Therapy by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), for treatment-resistant depression (TRD), and we are currently conducting a phase IIb clinical trial of psilocybin therapy for TRD, in 22 sites across Europe and North America. We are headquartered in London, UK, with offices in New York, US. Our vision is a world of mental wellbeing. www.compasspathways.com

Availability of other information about COMPASS Pathways

Investors and others should note that we communicate with our investors and the public using our website (www.compasspathways.com), our investor relations website (ir.compasspathways.com), and on social media (LinkedIn), including but not limited to investor presentations and investor fact sheets, US Securities and Exchange Commission filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. The information that we post on these channels and websites could be deemed to be material information. As a result, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in us to review the information that is posted on these channels, including the investor relations website, on a regular basis. This list of channels may be updated from time to time on our investor relations website and may include additional social media channels. The contents of our website or these channels, or any other website that may be accessed from our website or these channels, shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933.         Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may", "might", "will", "could", "would", "should", "expect", "intend", "plan", "objective", "anticipate", "believe", "contemplate", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue" and "ongoing," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements include express or implied statements relating to, among other things, the potential efficacy of compounds included in the acquired IP portfolio in treating mental health illnesses, COMPASS's expectation to progress and the expected timing for progressing one or more of the compounds included in the acquired IP portfolio into preclinical study and clinical development, COMPASS's business strategy and goals, COMPASS's ability to continue to advance its research, including COMP360 and any product candidates that are selected from the acquired compounds, and COMPASS's expectations regarding the benefits of its psilocybin therapy, including COMP360. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond COMPASS's control and which could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others: preclinical research and clinical development is lengthy and uncertain, and therefore our preclinical studies and clinical trials may be delayed or terminated, or may never advance to or in the clinic; and those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in COMPASS's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on 9 March 2021 and in subsequent filings made by COMPASS with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, COMPASS disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on COMPASS's current expectations and speak only as of the date hereof.

EnquiriesMedia: Tracy Cheung, tracy@compasspathways.com, +44 7966 309024Investors: Stephen Schultz, stephen.schultz@compasspathways.com, +1 401 290 7423

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Clearmind Medicine Partners With The Hebrew University To Develop Novel Psychedelic Drug

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Clearmind Medicine Inc. ( CSE: CMND) (" Clearmind" or the " Company"), a psychedelic medicine biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel psychedelic-derived therapeutics to solve widespread and undertreated health problems, is pleased to announce it has established a research and development project with Yissum Research Development Company ( "Yissum"), the technology transfer company of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The collaboration will focus on developing novel, innovative, patentable psychedelics as potential drug candidates to expand Clearmind's IP portfolio.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Psyched: First Active Psychedelics ETF Hits NYSE, Compass Dives Into Novel Molecules, Atai Subsidiary Launches Phase 2a Trial

AdvisorShares Launches First NYSE-listed Actively-managed Psychedelics ETF. On Thursday, AdvisorShares launched the country’s first actively managed ETF covering the psychedelics sector. The AdvisorShares Psychedelics ETF (NYSE:PSIL), launched on the NYSE Arca market, providing exposure to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and life sciences companies that the firm deems are “leading the way in...
MARKETS
TheStreet

Delic To Acquire Ketamine Wellness Centers Inc, Becoming Largest Psychedelic Wellness Chain In United States

Retail Footprint to Include 12 Open Locations, with 15 Additional Clinics in Development, Ensures Accessibility to Millions with Affordable Treatments and Insurance Coverage. National Presence Will Bring Psychedelic Wellness Treatment to the Masses. VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Delic Holdings Corp (" Delic" or the " Company") (CSE:...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Hofmann
bakingbusiness.com

Tilley Co. acquires ISI to expand its hydrocolloids’ portfolio

WALDO, MAINE – Tilley Co., a portfolio company of SK Capital Partners, has acquired Ingredient Solutions, Inc., a distributor and blender of specialty hydrocolloids. Products in the Ingredient Solutions’ portfolio are derived from renewable plants and algae. “Tilley Co. is extremely pleased to welcome ISI’s Waldo, Maine, R&D laboratory and...
WALDO, ME
TheStreet

Compasso UOL Expands Its Portfolio By Acquiring Content Thread

SÃO PAULO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Compasso UOL announces the acquisition of Content Thread, a US based digital agency and consulting firm specializing in Adobe Experience Cloud. With the acquisition, the Brazilian company adds a deep expertise of state-of-the-art platforms in content management and user experience management to its portfolio, and advances its operations in the North American market.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Vantage Data Centers Acquires Data Center Portfolio of PCCW

Vantage Data Centers, a leading global provider of hyperscale data center campuses, recently announced its expansion into the Asia-Pacific market through two acquisitions. DigitalBridge Investment Management, the company’s major stakeholder, along with participation from other existing Vantage investors, contributed an additional $1.5 billion in equity capital. Following the closing of both transactions, Vantage will offer data center services across Tokyo, Osaka, Melbourne, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur to hyperscale, cloud and large enterprise customers.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychedelics#Psychedelic Therapy#Compass#Compass Pathways Plc#Ip#Mihkal Gmbh#The Max Planck Institute#Lipomed Ag#Thc Pharm Gmbh#The University Of Basel#Trd#Linkedin
Matt Lillywhite

A Deadly Hurricane Could Hit The United States Soon

Several dangerous storms are currently moving towards the United States. However, we are only halfway through hurricane season, and many more are on the way. Hurricane Nicholas destroyed several regions along the Texas coastline. Hurricane Ida slammed into several states along the eastern seaboard and forced many people out of their homes. And unfortunately, several more deadly storms are expected during the coming weeks since we're only halfway through the Atlantic hurricane season. Quoting the National Hurricane Center:
MedPage Today

The Rising, Devastating Trends in Meth Use

The number of overdose deaths involving psychostimulants besides cocaine -- primarily methamphetamine -- increased by 180% in recent years, a cross-sectional study from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) found. Using data from both the National Surveys on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) and the National Vital Statistics System...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Switzerland
WRAL

Moderna vs. Pfizer: Both Knockouts, but One Seems to Have the Edge

It was a constant refrain from federal health officials after the coronavirus vaccines were authorized: These shots are all equally effective. That has turned out not to be true. Roughly 221 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine have been dispensed thus far in the United States, compared with about 150...
INDUSTRY
hawaiitelegraph.com

'US House Passes Bill to Compensate American

Washington [US], September 22 (ANI/Sputnik): The US house unanimously passed legislation to compensate CIA personnel and diplomats affected by the so-called "Havana Syndrome" while serving in Cuba, China and elsewhere. US diplomats were first diagnosed with the Havana syndrome in Cuba in 2016 and then in China in 2018. The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Tennessee will now DENY vaccinated COVID-19 patients access to monoclonal antibody treatments as federal government begins limiting shipments of the drugs

Vaccinated residents who contract COVID-19 may have trouble accessing monoclonal antibody treatments. The state government is recommending hospitals and health care providers to reserve their supply of the effective Covid treatment for unvaccinated people, and to deny it to the vaccinated, reported The Tennessean. The move comes after the federal...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
verywellhealth.com

What Is Magnesium Deficiency?

Magnesium deficiency, or hypomagnesemia, is a condition in which the amount of magnesium in the body is lower than expected. Magnesium is an important electrolyte (a mineral that carries an electrical charge). It works with other electrolytes, such as sodium, potassium, and calcium. Together, these electrolytes play a role in...
SCIENCE
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy