Life Sciences Visionaries And Innovators Come Together At Veeva Summit Connect

 8 days ago

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (VEEV) - Get Veeva Systems Inc Class A Report today announced that leaders from Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, and Roche will be featured keynote speakers at the 2021 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect. They will highlight the impact of technology on streamlining operations and driving innovation to improve patient health.

Summit Connect is designed to maximize knowledge sharing through interactive sessions and roundtables, featuring more than 75 sessions with global pharmaceutical and biotech leaders at the forefront of transformational change in clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality. The one-day online event is expected to bring together more than 3,500 industry experts to discuss advancements in patient-centric, digital trials and showcase the progress made toward connected development and manufacturing. Featured sessions include:

  • Astellas highlighting how to improve document accessibility and collaboration for greater GxP compliance.
  • Bayer sharing early innovator insights on the value of digital clinical trials.
  • Eli Lilly and Companyexplaining how to build and deploy a library of standards for streamlined data collection.
  • Incyte sharing best practices for managing local pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF) requirements for better global visibility.
  • Roche discussing in a fireside chat bringing together regulatory functions to help meet present and future patient needs.
  • Seagen on the benefits of connecting clinical, quality, and regulatory to accelerate drug delivery.

"Life sciences companies have reimagined how products are developed over the past year, embracing digital solutions and enabling more connected operations," said Jim Reilly, vice president, Vault R&D at Veeva Systems. "We're excited to bring together customers, partners, and experts to advance how the industry works together and speed the delivery of new drugs and therapies to patients."

The online event will take place on October 14, 2021 and is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

About Veeva SystemsVeeva is the global leader in cloud software for the life sciences industry. Committed to innovation, product excellence, and customer success, Veeva serves more than 1,100 customers, ranging from the world's largest pharmaceutical companies to emerging biotechs. As a Public Benefit Corporation, Veeva is committed to balancing the interests of all stakeholders, including customers, employees, shareholders, and the industries it serves. For more information, visit veeva.com.

Forward-looking StatementsThis release contains forward-looking statements, including the market demand for and acceptance of Veeva's products and services, the results from use of Veeva's products and services, and general business conditions, particularly within the life sciences industry. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Veeva's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Veeva's expectations as of the date of this press announcement. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Veeva disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in the future. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect Veeva's financial results are included under the captions, "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations," in the company's filing on Form 10-Q for the period ended July 31, 2021. This is available on the company's website at  veeva.com under the Investors section and on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings Veeva makes with the SEC from time to time.

Contact: Deivis Mercado Veeva Systems 925-226-8821 deivis.mercado@veeva.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/life-sciences-visionaries-and-innovators-come-together-at-veeva-summit-connect-301376000.html

SOURCE Veeva Systems

