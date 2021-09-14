Life Sciences Visionaries And Innovators Come Together At Veeva Summit Connect

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (VEEV) - Get Veeva Systems Inc Class A Report today announced that leaders from Bristol Myers Squibb, GSK, and Roche will be featured keynote speakers at the 2021 Veeva R&D and Quality Summit Connect. They will highlight the impact of technology on streamlining operations and driving innovation to improve patient health.

Summit Connect is designed to maximize knowledge sharing through interactive sessions and roundtables, featuring more than 75 sessions with global pharmaceutical and biotech leaders at the forefront of transformational change in clinical, regulatory, safety, and quality. The one-day online event is expected to bring together more than 3,500 industry experts to discuss advancements in patient-centric, digital trials and showcase the progress made toward connected development and manufacturing. Featured sessions include:

Astellas highlighting how to improve document accessibility and collaboration for greater GxP compliance.

highlighting how to improve document accessibility and collaboration for greater GxP compliance. Bayer sharing early innovator insights on the value of digital clinical trials.

sharing early innovator insights on the value of digital clinical trials. Eli Lilly and Company explaining how to build and deploy a library of standards for streamlined data collection.

explaining how to build and deploy a library of standards for streamlined data collection. Incyte sharing best practices for managing local pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF) requirements for better global visibility.

sharing best practices for managing local pharmacovigilance system master file (PSMF) requirements for better global visibility. Roche discussing in a fireside chat bringing together regulatory functions to help meet present and future patient needs.

discussing in a fireside chat bringing together regulatory functions to help meet present and future patient needs. Seagen on the benefits of connecting clinical, quality, and regulatory to accelerate drug delivery.

"Life sciences companies have reimagined how products are developed over the past year, embracing digital solutions and enabling more connected operations," said Jim Reilly, vice president, Vault R&D at Veeva Systems. "We're excited to bring together customers, partners, and experts to advance how the industry works together and speed the delivery of new drugs and therapies to patients."

The online event will take place on October 14, 2021 and is open to life sciences industry professionals. Register and stay up to date on program details at veeva.com/Summit.

