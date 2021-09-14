CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Treat-Sized Ranch Packets Available This Halloween!

By James // Dave, Chuck the Freak
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the most polarizing condiments in recent time is now available to be given out to the neighborhood kids trick or treating this Halloween!. Hidden Valley Ranch is selling bags of “treat-sized” packets of ranch dressing to hand out. A bag of 30 costs $20, plus shipping.

