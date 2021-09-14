Treat-Sized Ranch Packets Available This Halloween!

Hostess and Halloween just sound right together. And, luckily, with the scariest holiday of the calendar year right around the corner, Hostess is bringing back some of its sweetest snack cakes for a limited time to help make it spook-tacular. Per Brand Eating, Hostess will be lining our grocery store shelves (and our bellies) with three Halloween-themed snack cakes, including everyone's favorite ScaryCakes with S'cream filling — a riff on the ever popular and iconic cupcake, along with Ghost White Ding Dongs and Spooky Twinkies. Listen up, because these ghoulish treats will only be around until October 31 or until supplies last, and we know you are going to want to stock up.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO