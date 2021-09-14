CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Esaote North America announces a NEW addition to its Veterinary Ultrasound Portfolio with the dynamic MyLab™X75VET Ultrasound System

By Esaote North America
Elkhart Truth
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFISHERS, Ind., Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW/ -- Esaote North America announces the addition of a new dedicated veterinary ultrasound product available for purchase in the USA, the MyLab™X75VET ultrasound system. The MyLab™X75VET is equipped with Esaote's dedicated veterinary software and probes to address the demanding imaging needs of a wide range of veterinary applications. This versatile console is ergonomically designed and offers premium cardiac imaging and an advanced measurement package. Additional features include:

www.elkharttruth.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Sensata Technologies to Debut New Battery Management Systems at the Battery Show North America

SWINDON, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 9, 2021-- Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), today announced it will debut new Battery Management Systems at the upcoming Battery Show North America in Novi, Michigan from September 14 th to 16 th in booth #2617. In addition, Sensata will highlight its sensing and control solutions that help make energy systems safer, cleaner, more efficient and connected at the show.
ELECTRONICS
modernsalon.com

Cosmoprof North America Announces New Location, Date Format for 2022

Cosmoprof North America (CPNA) will host its 19th edition July 12-14, 2022, at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). The latest edition of the award-winning event was hosted August 29 – 31, 2021 in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center and was the last edition hosted in the space. The LVCC location change is not the only change for the 2022 event — Cosmoprof North America is also moving from a Sunday-Tuesday format, to a Tuesday-Thursday format.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEWSBTC

DeFiScale Presents Newest Addition to Its Portfolio – FinBet

DeFiScale’s newest investment venture launched on the 18th of August 2021, entering a new and rapidly emerging sector. FinBet is the newest operator of entertainment service in the crypto world that allows predicting the behaviour of an asset in a chosen time frame. FinBet introduces a unique and attractive product...
MARKETS
Tire Review

Sumitomo Rubber North America Announces Price Increases

Sumitomo Rubber North America will increase prices in the U.S. and Canada on Falken and Ohtsu brand passenger, light truck and medium truck tires as well as implementing inline adjustments on a per size basis, the company said. The price increase is up to 10%, effective Oct. 1. The company...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ultrasound#Esaote North America#Cnw
investing.com

Bitrue Expands Its Asset Portfolio with New Additions to USDC Base Pairs

Bitrue, a market leader in digital asset exchange, is expanding its base trading pair list to include USDC, making it the platform’s fifth addition to date. As a result of the new update, traders will now be able to trade six additional crypto tokens against USDC, bringing the total number of trading pairs to eight.
MARKETS
The Associated Press

Paysafe Appoints Zak Cutler to Lead Its North America iGaming Business

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 15, 2021-- Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE), a leading specialized payments platform, today announced it has appointed seasoned iGaming executive, Zak Cutler, as CEO, North America iGaming. The newly created executive role, which reports directly into Group CEO, Philip McHugh, forms part of Paysafe’s ongoing strategic focus in the North American iGaming vertical which continues to show explosive growth as more and more states in the U.S. regulate online gambling, sports betting and iLottery.
GAMBLING
Citizen Tribune

HealthStar acquires pair of premium ultrasound systems

HealthStar Physicians announced the installation of two Siemens Healthineers’ ultra-premium ultrasound systems, the ACUSON Sequoia. With its powerful architecture and innovative features, the new ACUSON Sequoia expands precision medicine by enabling high resolution imaging that adapts to patients’ size and personal physical characteristics, contributing to more confident diagnosis. “Medicine and...
HEALTH SERVICES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Veterinary
NewsBreak
Pets
loyaltylobby.com

Accor North America Sale + 10% Additional Member Discount

Accor has launched a new “Take Your Time” sale for stays at participating hotels in the US, Canada, Mexico, Bahamas, Bermuda, Barbados, and Cuba. The discount varies from 15% to 30% depending on the property, and Accor Live Limitless (ALL) members save an additional 10%. The offer is valid for stays through April 30, 2022, and must be booked by January 5.
LIFESTYLE
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Derby Street Shops Announces Five New Additions To Its Diverse Collection of Retail & Restaurants

Hingham, MA – Derby Street Shops announced the arrival of five new businesses, opening between Summer 2021 and 2022. Ranging from globally recognized brands to innovative startups, and featuring a mix of fashion, beauty & wellness, home décor, and new food options, this diverse collection of openings includes award-winning modern day burger stand Shake Shack, New England’s first experiential and digitally driven Levi’s® NextGen store, revolutionary online custom framing company Framebridge, Made-in-USA casual apparel brand American Giant, and New York City based spa brand Skin Spa New York. Additionally, previously announced restaurant Nomai will debut later this fall and locally owned women’s contemporary fashion boutique Cattivo will go from pop-up to permanent fixture at Derby Street in November. www.derbystshops.com.
HINGHAM, MA
Visual Freedom

3 Dangerous Animals that you can find in Indiana

Are you ready to see a list of some of the most dangerous animals in Indiana? Check out these three dangerous animals in Indiana. The state of Indiana has officially declared that there are no gray wolf breeding populations in the state's vast territory. It is similar to a trend seen in many regions west of the Continental Divide and has virtually eliminated these famed pack hunters from the plains across the country. Despite this, it is conceivable for gray wolves to travel into Indiana from neighboring Michigan, where they are known to live and spotted in other parts of the American Midwestern United States.
INDIANA STATE
Only In Indiana

See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area

Some things are so perfectly natural that you can set your watch by them; daylight, nighttime, the coming and going of seasons, the comings and goings of the tides… those kinds of things. Here in the Hoosier State, we’re treated to a “special event,” so to speak, starring Mother Nature and her fascinating timing. Year […] The post See Thousands Of Sandhill Cranes As They Migrate Through Indiana’s Marshes At Jasper-Pulaski Wildlife Area appeared first on Only In Your State.
INDIANA STATE
plasticstoday.com

Zinc-Embedded Polyamide Offers Superior Protection from COVID-19

A major challenge in neutralizing COVID-19 and other airborne viruses involve absorption and inactivation, according to Vikram Gopal, PhD, Chief Technology Officer at Ascend Performance Materials. “Respiratory viral illnesses, such as COVID-19 and the flu, are transmitted through droplets and aerosols. Polypropylene, the material in commonly used disposable masks, is a hydrophobic plastic and does not absorb moisture. Instead, the viruses can sit on the surface of the mask, posing a transmission risk when the mask is handled,” said Gopal. While cotton masks effectively absorb moisture, they don’t inactivate the virus and, again, pose a transmission risk, Gopal added. A nylon fabric embedded with zinc ions, however, has been shown to inactivate 99% of viruses that cause COVID-19 and the common flu.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EDMTunes

Elrow Announces North America RowsAttacks Tour

Elrow is coming back big, and this time, it’s coming back to North America with its famous RowsAttacks show. The Spanish giant will bring the party to the cities of Chicago, Miami, New York, and another city yet to be revealed. The RowsAttacks theme is one of Elrow’s classics and...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy