CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Clearlake Capital To Acquire Specialty Packaging Solutions Provider Mold-Rite

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

SANTA MONICA, Calif., and PLATTSBURGH, N.Y., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. (together with its affiliates, " Clearlake") in partnership with company management announced today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC ("Mold-Rite," "MRP" or the "Company") from Irving Place Capital. Mold-Rite is a provider of value-added packaging components, such as jars, dispensing closures, and child-resistant closures, to a variety of recession resilient end-markets including the healthcare and wellness, specialty food, and personal care sectors. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

"We are thrilled to partner with Clearlake, as the firm truly understands the packaging components industry and will help Mold-Rite capitalize on emerging growth trends," said Brian Bauerbach, President and CEO of Mold-Rite. "Our combination of innovative design solutions with a customer-centric approach has made MRP a trusted supplier. Clearlake's operational knowledge and resources will allow us to grow our position in the market while we continue to innovate and provide quality products and services to our valued customers across the healthcare and consumer packaging segments in which we participate."

"Brian and the Mold-Rite team have continued to build on the Company's position as a key player within health and wellness and other targeted markets that have demonstrated growth and resilient demand across economic cycles by creating a comprehensive line of caps and closures and investing in processes and technology," said José E. Feliciano, Co-Founder and Managing Partner, and Arta Tabaee, Managing Director, of Clearlake. "The addition of Mold-Rite to our portfolio highlights our continued thesis in the healthcare and wellness packaging markets. We believe long term consumer trends and preferences favor providers focused on sustainability and innovation. As such, we look forward to partnering with the MRP team to leverage our O.P.S. ® framework and continue driving growth for this exciting platform."

Headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York, Mold-Rite manufactures customizable products and designs packaging components, such as closures and jars, used every day by millions of consumers around the world across growing end-markets. Mold-Rite distinguishes itself with its product offering of over 10,000 SKUs, a large IP library from its history of innovation, production capabilities with short lead times, and a focus on post-consumer recyclable solutions.

"Mold-Rite's differentiated range of high-quality packaging solutions, combined with its focus on sustainability and customer satisfaction, have positioned the Company well within its target end-markets," added Dilshat Erkin, Vice President at Clearlake. "We look forward to supporting Brian and the Mold-Rite team as they execute on the Company's growth initiatives, both organically and by completing strategic acquisitions in this highly fragmented sector."

Evercore and Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. acted as financial advisors to Clearlake. Deutsche Bank will also lead a new syndicated financing in support of the acquisition. William Blair served as exclusive financial advisor to Mold-Rite.

About Mold-RiteMold-Rite provides rigid plastic packaging components used by millions of consumers while serving a diverse set of end-markets, with a primary focus on the health and wellness verticals. The Company has a library of 900+ tools used to support a product offering of 10,000+ SKUs and the ability to create a meaningfully higher count of variations. With a product line comprising child-resistant closures, continuous thread caps, dispensing closures, and jars, Mold-Rite specializes in flexible and efficient operations for small- to medium-sized customers with short-run production needs. Mold-Rite serves its customers through three production facilities in North America, and is headquartered in Plattsburgh, New York. More information is available at www.mrpcap.com.

About Clearlake Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. is an investment firm, operating integrated businesses across private equity, credit, and other related strategies. With a sector-focused approach, the firm seeks to partner with world class management teams by providing patient, long term capital to dynamic businesses that can benefit from Clearlake's operational improvement approach, O.P.S.® The firm's core target sectors are industrials, consumer, and technology. Clearlake currently has approximately $43 billion of assets under management, and its senior investment principals have led or co-led over 300 investments. The firm has offices in Santa Monica and Dallas. More information is available at www.clearlake.com and on Twitter @ClearlakeCap.

Media Contact: Jennifer HursonLambert & Co.Ph: +1 845-507-0571 jhurson@lambert.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clearlake-capital-to-acquire-specialty-packaging-solutions-provider-mold-rite-301376011.html

SOURCE Clearlake Capital Group, L.P.

Comments / 0

Related
nfcw.com

Entrust acquires Antelop Solutions

PARTNER NEWS: Entrust, the world leader in secure payment card issuance, has announced a definitive agreement to acquire Antelop Solutions. “The combination of Entrust and Antelop Solutions will empower financial institutions with an unmatched portfolio of digital and physical credential issuance and transaction security solutions,” says Todd Wilkinson, CEO of Entrust.
NFL
bloomberglaw.com

Kirkland, Latham Lead as Clearlake Unit Buys Packaging Maker

Kirkland & Ellis advised Pretium Packaging LLC, a portfolio company of Clearlake Capital Group, on its agreements to acquire Alpha Consolidated Holdings Inc., a manufacturer of sustainable rigid packaging. Latham & Watkins advised St. Louis, Mo.-based Alpha, which was sold by affiliates of Irving Place Capital, according to a statement....
BUSINESS
thepaypers.com

Shinhan acquires minority stake in local ICT solutions provider

Shinhan Bank has acquired a minority stake in a local information and communication technology solutions and services provider to improve its partnership for development of a new corporate banking platform. Shinhan Bank acquired a 1.97% stake worth USD 61.4 million in Douzone Bizon for a strategic partnership, which would allow...
BUSINESS
washingtonexec.com

Peraton Acquires the As-a-Service Solutions Segment of ViON Corp.

Peraton has acquired the as-a-service business of ViON Corp., absorbing the cloud business and its employees and expanding offerings in the design, delivery and governance of critical IT infrastructure for government customers. The agreement also adds key leaders, cleared employees and contracts across the defense and civilian agencies, and state...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Specialty Food#Financial Advisors#Irving Place Capital#Clearlake Capital Group#L P#Mold Rite Plastics#Llc#Mrp#The Company#Company#Co Founder#Managing Partner#Ip#The Mold Rite#About Clearlake Founded
Footwear News

As Stitch Fix Surpasses $2B in Sales, Will Its New ‘Freestyle’ Service Drive Further Growth?

Stitch Fix has made its name delivering stylist-curated boxes of clothing and accessories. The company is now looking to broaden its reach with a service that lets anyone purchase items directly from its site or app without expert input. Previously, customers had to order a box, or “Fix,” before gaining access to the direct buying experience, but the new service, branded as Stitch Fix Freestyle, is also open to first-time shoppers. On the company’s fourth-quarter earnings call Tuesday, CEO Elizabeth Spaulding outlined how the launch will help expand Stitch Fix’s user base beyond the more than four million active customers it...
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

Pretium Packaging Acquires Alpha Packaging

Pretium Packaging L.L.C., a designer and manufacturer of packaging solutions backed by Clearlake Capital Group L.P. in partnership with management, has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Alpha Consolidated Holdings Inc., a provider of sustainable packaging solutions to customers in the health and wellness, specialty food and beverage, home and personal care, and other sectors, from Irving Place Capital. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Doxim Acquires Georgia-Based Multichannel Solutions Provider, Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI)

Acquisition will further extend Doxim’s document composition and fulfilment expertise in healthcare, insurance, and financial services. Doxim®, the leading customer communications management (CCM) and engagement technology provider serving financial and regulated markets, today announced that it has acquired Direct Technologies, Inc. (DTI), a leading provider of high visibility customer documents in the healthcare, insurance and financial services sectors.
BUSINESS
nddist.com

Generac Acquires Tank Monitoring Service Provider

WAUKESHA, WI — Generac Holdings Inc., a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, announced Sept. 20 the signing of a purchase agreement to acquire the shares of Tank Utility, Inc., a provider of IoT propane tank monitoring that enables the optimization of propane fuel logistics. The deal further expands Generac’s connectivity functionality and services with sophisticated remote monitoring capabilities for propane.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
MarketWatch

Mattress Firm files 'confidentially' for potential IPO

Mattress Firm Group Inc. disclosed Monday that it has "confidentially" filed a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a potential initial public offering. The mattress retailer said it has not yet determined how many shares it might offer in an IPO, or the expected pricing. The company's plan to explore an IPO comes at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 7.5% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has tacked on 6.4%.
ECONOMY
TrendHunter.com

Sustainable Cosmetic Packaging Solutions

Clinique, an Estée Lauder Companies-owned brand, announced it would adopt a new sustainable packaging. In partnership with manufacturer Roctool, Clinique will now implement Roctool's molding technique to replace its current bottles. Roctool's manufacturing technique uses heat and cool technology that simplifies the bottle-making process. This technology eliminates the second step of adding decoration and surface finishes to the bottle. Roctool's process reduces scrap production by 15 percent and thus, offers a more sustainable solution.
BUSINESS
sgbonline.com

Impact Protection Company D3O Acquired By Elysian Capital

D3O said it has been acquired by Elysian Capital III LP. The acquisition by Elysian Capital sees previous owners Beringea US & UK and Entrepreneurs Fund exit the business after six years of growth and allows for continued global expansion for the brand. D3O’s patented technologies are used in helmet...
BUSINESS
WISH-TV

Specialty plastics firm in Crawfordsville is acquired

CRAWFORDSVILLE, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business) — Crawfordsville-based plastic fabrication company Crawford Industries LLC has been acquired by a Missouri company. Spartech, an engineered thermoplastics manufacturer in St. Louis, purchased the Indiana company for an undisclosed amount. The companies say the partnership will provide Spartech with new opportunities for growth and strengthen its abilities to develop and deliver standard and custom plastic sheet and packaging products.
CRAWFORDSVILLE, IN
martechseries.com

Enago Acquires US-based RAx Labs Inc. – to Provide End-to-End AI Solutions for all Author and Publisher Needs

The acquisition will help Enago rapidly scale up its AI business and technological offerings. Enago, a global leader in providing research and publication solutions, announced its acquisition of RAx Labs Inc. (www.raxter.io), a US-based company specializing in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Natural Language Processing (NLP)-based products for literature review, critical reading, concept extraction, semantic knowledge mining, content discovery, and recommendation tools for researchers and publishers.
SOFTWARE
crowdfundinsider.com

Lendio Acquires Laso’s AI enhanced Loan Origination Solution to Provide Underwriting Services for Lending Platforms

Lendio, the leading SME financial solutions marketplace, reveals that it has made an asset purchase of Laso’s Loan Origination Software (LOS) and insights technology, which should help further its goal of supporting SMBs. This should serve as the foundation for a customer-centric product offering for banking institutions, alternative lenders and...
SMALL BUSINESS
Press-Republican

Mold-Rite under new ownership

PLATTSBURGH — A new capital market company bought up Mold-Rite Plastics, a signal of future growth for the City of Plattsburgh plant, Vice President of Operations Eric Zeisloft says. "We've been growing at a very high rate for the last 12 years, but this should enable us to grow at...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
InvestmentNews

Sawtooth Solutions acquired by Simplicity Group

Turnkey asset management platform Sawtooth Solutions has been acquired by financial product distribution firm Simplicity Group, the companies announced Tuesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Sawtooth, which will adopt the Simplicity brand, will continue to serve all its existing clients and a new base of advisers in the Simplicity distribution network, according to the announcement.
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

Rite Aid, Clear partner to provide digital vaccine cards

With Clear, patients can link their digital vaccine card to Clear’s Health Pass screening solution, which is used by organizations to verify vaccination status. Rite Aid is working with secure identity company Clear to offer its customers digital vaccine cards. With Clear’s digital vaccine proof and Health Pass offering, customers who receive a COVID-19 vaccination at a Rite Aid store can supplement their paper vaccination card with a verified digital version that will be accessible on their mobile device.
HEALTH
pymnts

Car Retailer Cazoo Acquires SMH Fleet Solutions

U.K.-based online car retailer Cazoo on Wednesday (Sept. 15) announced its acquisition of vehicle prep, logistics and storage company SMH Fleet Solutions for approximately £70 million (almost $97 million) in cash from LDC and other minority shareholders. SMH’s staff of more than 500 employees has completed more than 70,000 vehicle...
GLOUCESTER, MA
suncommunitynews.com

New investors to acquire Mold-Rite

PLATTSBURGH | Clearlake Capital Group, L.P., together with its affiliates, "Clearlake", in partnership with company management announced Sept. 14 that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Mold-Rite Plastics, LLC from Irving Place Capital. Founded in 2006, Clearlake Capital Group is an investment firm, operating integrated businesses across private...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy