Ronnoco Beverage Solutions Launches Industry's First On-Demand, Freshly Dispensed Cold Brew Coffee At 2021 NACS Show

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnoco Beverage Solutions - leading supplier of coffee, teas, smoothies, coffee-related equipment, and more - is launching the industry's first on-demand cold brew coffee powered by premier brewing technology. The new offering will be on display at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS) Show in Chicago, Illinois from Oct. 6-8, 2021 at the McCormick Place. Ronnoco's freshly dispensed cold brew coffee is anticipated to hit convenience stores nationwide in 2022.

Ronnoco's state-of-the-art rapid brewing process continuously pumps water through the coffee grounds making ready to drink cold brew coffee in 60 to 75 minutes; whereas traditional cold brew coffee takes 12-24 hours to create. A multitude of coffee flavor add-ins and recipe cards will be available for customers to create their own unique cold brew coffee blend in 12-24 ounce cups.

"We are passionate about bringing a wide variety of high-quality beverage options to our customers and we're constantly looking for new products to excite both new and existing audiences," said Terry McDaniel, CEO of Ronnoco Beverage Solutions. "Through industry research, we found that Gen Z and Millennials are the largest purchasers of cold brew coffee, and we look forward to better serving this customer demographic with our new industry-first cold brew coffee offerings."

Frozen beverages made with juice provided by Juice Alivewill also be on display at Ronnoco's NACS Show booth. Juice Alive options are a part of Ronnoco's larger initiative to offer convenient, grab-and-go beverage options, and will be available in a variety of flavors.

Additional flavorful frozen beverages provided by Polar Wave will also be available in Cherry, Blue Raspberry, Homestyle Lemonade, Raspberry Lemonade and Strawberry Lemonade flavors.

Frozen beverages provided by Juice Alive and Polar Wave are added to Ronnoco's existing array of dispensed beverages, including coffee, cappuccinos, lemonades, and teas. The products are anticipated to hit stores nationwide in 2022.

"Our freshly prepared cold brew and frozen beverages are breaking barriers with innovative technology that allows time-strapped customers to have premium beverages quickly and reliably while on the go," McDaniel said.

Since 1904, Ronnoco has produced and distributed premium-quality coffee, teas and other beverages to customers and third-party distributors around the country. As a complete beverage solutions provider, Ronnoco's dedicated team drives innovation in new coffees, teas, lemonades, liquid creamers, sugars, cups and other related items.

About Ronnoco Beverage Solutions Ronnoco Beverage Solutions roasts, blends, grinds, packages and distributes premium-quality coffee and teas under six primary brands: Ronnoco, Seattle Roast, Coffee House, Wild Horse Creek, Henderson and Camellia. The company provides a variety of other beverages, such as cappuccino, hot chocolate, and smoothies, and coffee-related products and equipment, including cups, flavoring syrups and condiments

Ronnoco supplies its products directly to its customers, as well as through a network of third-party distributors throughout more than 48 states.

