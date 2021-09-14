CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

How do you decide which football team to support as a neutral?

The Guardian
The Guardian
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j05vc_0bvUdwtM00
Photograph: Catherine Ivill - UEFA/UEFA/Getty Images

For me, 11 July 2021 will go down in history. Not as the date of the England men’s football team’s first major final since 1966, but the first time as an adult I supported England in a major tournament. Since 1980, I have found myself looking forward to the point in tournaments when England are knocked out and I can enjoy the rest of the competition, so it was a very different experience to find myself seriously pondering the choice between Braveheart Mancini or Humble Southgate before the final.

But why did I end up supporting Anyone But England in all those other tournaments? Was it schadenfreude, the trepidation of UK media, which is dominated by the thoughts and concerns of England, reacting to an England victory? Or maybe it was just the commonplace behaviour of any football fan, helping to cement my own sense of community and belonging by the use of the “other”.

Being a football fan provides a context for belonging, just like a shared love of music or a passion for going to the theatre. Fans form what has become known as an “imagined community”, a term introduced in a 1983 book of the same name by Benedict Anderson. The idea of imagined communities is that above a certain size it is impossible for everyone in a social group to know everyone else in the group personally. The size is actually quite small – no more than a few hundred people – and beyond that, we can only imagine what the rest of the community think.

Anderson developed the idea to discuss nationalism but it can apply equally well to all sorts of social affinities, including the fans of a football club. To follow the nation-state analogy, the season ticket holders might be the residents of the capital, the more occasional matchday attendees live out in the suburbs, and the other fans are out further still. Distance in this case is one of connection rather than physical separation, ranging from watching the team in every game, home and away, to having a passing interest in the team’s fortunes and noticing when they are involved in a big match.

I remember being in a pub on a Saturday and sneaking a look at the TV screen above the bar to see the latest scores, at which point one of the oldest women in my group, a white-haired septuagenarian, looked at the screen and asked animatedly: “Did the Jambos win?” I don’t believe she went to matches but she was still interested to know how her team had performed. She lived in a small village out in the country but was still a member of the Hearts “nation”.

As with any imagined community, fans share opinions about the world and a common history. We want the team to be successful and are proud of the players and our own connection with the team. Knowing key dates from the past, whether we were there or even alive at the time, are part of belonging to the community. And, like nations, the boundaries of the community are partly determined by the differences between our group and other, neighbouring groups.

Scotland’s three east-coast cities represent different facets of football-supporting imagined communities. In Aberdeen, a one-club city until very recently, the “other” has been external and largely defined by competition rather than geography. Edinburgh has two big teams largely but not exclusively representing two halves of the city. There are historical, sectarian aspects to the history of both Hearts and Hibs but generally the divide between the two supporters is much more about place and family than religious and political issues.

In Dundee, where I grew up, the two football grounds are at opposite ends of the same short street. Although United were originally Dundee Hibernian, a team for the large Irish community, they, like Dundee, have never been a sectarian club. Supporters of both teams come from all over the city, sometimes from the same household. More than one friend of mine supports United while a sibling follows the Dee. In my late teens, I would go to either ground according to who was at home that weekend. On one occasion two of us were heading to Perth to see United play when a train cancellation disrupted our plans. Rather than completely miss out on our Saturday afternoon game, we just headed up the hill to Dens Park to watch Dundee instead.

So, when people say supporting Anyone But England is “just the football thing to do, because you’d never expect a Hibs fan to want Hearts to win a game”, I find myself disagreeing. Or at least disagreeing with the second half of the statement. Picking sides is “the football thing to do” but making simple assumptions about who that side should be is not. Many Hibs and Hearts fans would actually rather see their local rivals win a cup final against one of the Old Firm. Find the right circumstances and we can support our fiercest rivals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ue3WS_0bvUdwtM00
Dens Park and Tannadice in Dundee Photograph: Frame Focus Capture Photography/Alamy

To me, picking a side is fundamental when watching football. All sport, almost by definition, is adversarial. The same activity, without the competitive objectives defined in the rules of the game, is simply exercise or leisure. We don’t even need to know that much about the game to be swept along by the narrative.

I remember flicking through the channels during the London Olympics in 2012 and stopping to watch what the commentator said was likely to be the last few points of the men’s volleyball final. Brazil were leading Russia 2-0 and 22-19 and had just brought on their soon-to-be-retiring captain, who hadn’t really featured in the tournament but they wanted him to be on court for the victory. Except Russia weren’t prepared to give up. They dived around the court and blocked everything before finally winning the third set 29-27. By then I was hooked and rooting for the team in red who turned the match around completely, winning in the deciding fifth set and becoming the first Olympic champions to come back from two sets down.

Over the course of a football season, every match has some significance on where our team will eventually finish. Picking a side in a game in such circumstances is therefore merely an extension of supporting our team. What I find more interesting is how we choose who to support when there is no direct effect on the fortunes of our team. I have my own lesser favourites alongside my main team: teams I have gathered over the years for one reason or another and whose fortunes I follow to varying degrees. Conversely, there are teams I am less likely to favour. I can pick a side in almost any match involving a Scottish team pretty quickly, even if the criteria used may change from season to season.

A certain football management computer game has led me at one time or another to follow Raith Rovers, Greenock Morton, Stirling Albion and Elgin City. Generally I like to see underdogs do well; Dundee doing well enough to be in the top league with United, Hibs in preference to Hearts, as that’s the half of the city I lived in when I first moved to Edinburgh, and just about anyone to beat the Old Firm. Previously I would have picked Celtic over Rangers but years of Celtic dominance of the Scottish game, not to mention several top players lost from Tannadice – two just before a League Cup final – has tilted the balance the other way, at least for now.

Like many Scottish football fans, I have an English team. Sharing much of our media with our neighbours south of the border, it is easy to follow the fortunes of English clubs. In my own case, although my English team came first, when it came to it Dundee United supplanted Leeds United. The only time they have played each other – a friendly at Elland Road in 2014 – I was there rooting for Dundee United, but against any other opposition I want Leeds to win. The Leeds perspective informs some of my preferences in the English leagues but so too does time spent at university in Durham and London, and family connections in Yorkshire. After Leeds I look out for Newcastle, Arsenal, Huddersfield Town and Sheffield Wednesday.

When it comes to it, I can usually pick one side from most of the classic football rivalries. Newcastle over Sunderland, Arsenal over Tottenham and Wednesday ahead of the Blades. The same applies in other cities and countries too – Everton over Liverpool, Birmingham instead of Villa, Barça not Real, Feyenoord above Ajax, AC over Inter and just about any German team instead of Bayern (Paris 1975 still hurts).

These are the instincts I bring with me when I start to watch a match. With less familiar teams, there is much less to go on. It might be as trivial as the strips the teams come out in, or even the early passages of play, but I always find myself wanting one side to win.

Which brings us to international football. Although Scotland did well in qualifying for major tournaments in the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, until Euro 2020 we hadn’t reached that stage for more than 20 years. And back when we did qualify, we never moved beyond the group stages. So if Scotland weren’t playing, who to support?

Growing up in the era of Johan Cruyff, I still want the Dutch to do well. I also like to see the Scandinavian teams win. They are small nations, like Scotland, but punching above their weight and that is something to aspire to. But what of the bigger football powers? There seems to be an assumption that the world loves Brazil but they don’t always get my vote. It can come down to specific favourite players I want to see succeed. In the last four World Cup finals I have supported Croatia (small-nation underdogs), Argentina (Lionel Messi), Netherlands (see above) and France (Zinedine Zidane). All this demonstrates is that I can clearly pick losers, even when Scotland aren’t involved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25vBbz_0bvUdwtM00
Marcus Rashford is a symbol of a new, different England. Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Which brings us to the tricky one: England. It is difficult to detach from the political dimension, with the separate teams for the four nations of the UK functioning as a major expression of continued national identity. The skewed nature of the UK population is reflected in a national media largely speaking to England and whose assumption that “we” are rooting for “them” has usually led me to choose England’s opponents in major tournaments. With so many other aspects of UK cultural life subsuming Scotland into a largely English UK identity, retaining the difference in the Scottish imagined community provided by the football team makes it difficult to just give it up, whether or not you believe that the nation belongs within the UK or as a separate nation state.

This time, however, my personal calculus seemed a little different. The England team and manager were different. As a player Gareth Southgate had a key role in several games when I was supporting England’s opponents. He missed in the semi-final penalty shootout as England fell at the penultimate hurdle in Euro 96; he was in the team at the World Cup in 1998 when they were knocked out by Argentina in the last-16; and he came on for the last 10 minutes of the final group game in Euro 2000 when, with England drawing 2-2 and heading to the quarter-finals, a late Romanian penalty knocked them out once again.

However, as England manager he made a break with the past. He challenged the football orthodoxies, brought in new players and new ways of doing things and played down the jingoism and the expectation. His pre-tournament message seemed well thought out and covered much more than football.

His players also went beyond the game itself, challenging the racist elements of their own support by continuing to take the knee before matches even in the face of boos from fans and criticism from politicians who called it “gesture politics”. The same politicians whose lack of action in tackling child poverty had been challenged so effectively by the players, especially Marcus Rashford, whose campaign for free school meals led to change in government spending. It felt that they were on the same side as I was. One of them even played for Leeds, with an inspiring personal story of how he came from a poor background and rose through the Elland Road youth set-up to play for his country and in the Premier League.

They weren’t “my” team but when it came to settling down to watch the final against Italy I found myself wanting an England win. Given my record, though, perhaps they would have preferred me to back Italy.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Zlatan Ibrahimovic considers himself 'the best player in the world' and the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as veteran striker insists 'I have nothing less than them'... despite never winning the Champions League or Ballon d'Or

Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes he should be considered the equal of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi in the debate over the world's greatest player. The 39-year-old Swedish striker, still going strong at AC Milan, has enjoyed a hugely successful career at nine clubs in seven countries, scoring 502 goals. Yet despite...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#English Football#Football Team#Football Club#Matchday#United#Dundee Hibernian#Irish#The Old Firm
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo offers support for footballer in intensive care

Cristiano Ronaldo has sent a message of support to former Carlisle player Danny Hodgson, who is in critical condition in an Australian hospital. Hodgson has been in intensive care since he was attacked outside a train station in Perth on 5 September. He went under emergency surgery before being placed under an induced coma, where his condition is said to be critical but stable. The English striker turned 26 over the weekend and is a former teammate of Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson. He had been out with teammates from ECU Joondalup, the side he plays for in National Premier...
SOCCER
The Independent

Louis Lynagh on course to follow in the footsteps of Ben Stokes

Louis Lynagh could become the latest British athlete to compete for a different country than a famous forebear after being selected for Eddie Jones’ England training squad.The 20-year-old Harlequins full-back is the son of former Australia star Michael, who won 72 caps for the Wallabies and was part of their 1991 World Cup-winning team.Here, the PA news agency takes a look at other sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented another nation to the one for which a parent of grandparent starred.Ian and James BothamLord Ian Botham remains one of England’s greatest cricketers, who 40 years on is remembered for the...
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Chelsea vs Aston Villa prediction: How will Carabao Cup fixture play out today?

Chelsea will be hoping to continue their strong start to the season as they meet Aston Villa in the third round of the Carabao Cup.Thomas Tuchel’s side blew away Tottenham with a second half blitz to win 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.FOLLOW LIVE: All the action as Man United face West Ham in Carabao CupThese two sides have already met this season, with Villa troubling the Premier League title contenders significantly more than their three-goal losing margin suggests.Both sides are expected to make a number of changes for the midweek game.Here’s all the information you need before the fixture.When is it?The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
AFP

Koeman defends direct approach after Barca held by Granada

Ronald Koeman  defended his direct tactics after being accused of betraying Barcelona's attacking traditions in a 1-1 draw at home to Granada on Monday. Koeman brought Gerard Pique off the bench at Camp Nou to play up front alongside Luuk de Jong, with Ronald Araujo, another central defender, also thrown into the attack as Barca sent in 54 crosses in search of an equaliser. Araujo finally headed home in injury-time after Domingos Duarte had given Granada an early lead but the whistles at the end from the Barcelona fans indicated a point was not nearly enough. "We changed our style a little bit," Koeman said. "The spaces were out wide, not in the middle. We went with Pique, De Jong and Araujo and from one of those crosses we got the draw.â
SOCCER
The Independent

Jarrod Bowen says West Ham’s players are relishing their busy fixture schedule

Jarrod Bowen insists West Ham are relishing their packed schedule ahead of their Carabao Cup trip to Manchester United.The Hammers, in the Europa League this season, will have played six matches in 20 days by the end of September.They lost narrowly to United on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League and face another quick turnaround for the Old Trafford return.Forward Bowen said: “There are a lot of games coming up now. We’ve got the Carabao Cup, then we’re in the Premier League and then the Europa League the following week as well.“But as players that is what we want, and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Norwich vs Liverpool live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup fixture on TV and online

Norwich will look to boost their form as they host Liverpool Tuesday evening in the Carabao Cup at Carrow Road.The Canaries are heading into the cup fixture after defeating Bournemouth 6-0 in the second round but their Premier League performances haven’t been as impressive.So far the newly-promoted side have lost their five opening matches, including a 3-0 loss to Liverpool at home. And after that defeat, Norwich manager Daniel Farke had only praise for their opponents.He said: “They have a world-class coach, world-class players and if I think about their key players they had a proper pre-season. We have had...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bielsa pleased for youngsters as Leeds edge past Fulham on ‘difficult night’

Marcelo Bielsa admitted his Leeds players had endured a “difficult” evening after they edged past Fulham 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out in their Carabao Cup clash at Craven Cottage.Neither side had been able to find a breakthrough in normal time, and after five penalties each there was still nothing to separate the sides with both successfully converting three apiece.Teenager Stuart McKinstry scored for Leeds to make it 6-5, but Fulham’s Rodrigo Muniz was unable to convert, leaving Leeds to progress.“It was difficult for us. We conceded too many chances to the opponent,” Bielsa said. “It was difficult for all our...
SOCCER
The Independent

Takumi Minamino is in a really good moment – Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Jurgen Klopp declared Takumi Minamino to be in a “really good moment” after the forward scored twice in Liverpool’s 3-0 win at Norwich in the Carabao Cup.The Japan international made the most of his first appearance of the season, scoring after four minutes of the tie with a smart low shot before he added a second late on with another neat finish in the penalty area.Minamino sustained a thigh injury earlier in the month which was stated as the main reason behind his lack of minutes so far, but boss Klopp was full of praise for the 26-year-old following a...
WORLD
The Independent

Lionel Messi injury: PSG forward to miss Metz encounter ahead of Man City clash

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Metz after suffering a knee injury.The Argentine star was taken off during the second half of PSG’s win against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are due to meet Manchester City in a marquee Champions League Group A clash next Tuesday, 28 September.“Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise,” said a statement from the French club.“A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had been criticised for his decision to take off Messi...
SOCCER
AFP

Inter fire title warning shot at Fiorentina to reclaim top spot

Inter Milan underlined their desire to retain the Serie A title on Tuesday after coming back from a goal down to win 3-1 at Fiorentina and move top of the pile. - Inter's title warning - The win for Inter against an intense Fiorentina side was a warning to Serie A's contenders that they have every intention of going the long haul in the title race despite losing key players in the summer.
SOCCER
The Independent

Premier League and Championship clubs to trial safe standing areas from January

Clubs in the Premier League and Championship will be able to offer licensed standing areas from January 1 next year as part of a pilot programme.The Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) set out the plans in a statement on Wednesday.The introduction of designated safe standing areas would mean an end to the blanket ban on standing in the top two divisions of English football which has been in place for over 25 years.Football grounds subject to all-seater policy invited to apply to have licensed standing areas from 1 Jan. Grounds must meet a range of criteria to be an early...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy