Ketamine One Engages Psychology & Counselling Services Group For IRP Health

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited ("Ketamine One" or the "Company") (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Psychology & Counselling Services Group (" PCSG") to provide psychology, therapy, dietary and other mental health services for Ketamine One's subsidiary, IRP Health Ltd. (" IRP"), as early as October of 2021.

Practicing since 2006, the PCSG team of over 35 mental health professionals have treated over 11,000 patients through their established programs including cognitive-behavioural therapy, dialectical-behavioural therapy, emotion-focused therapy, pain management group therapy, and high performance and sport psychology mental health. PCSG provides individual psychotherapy, couple/family therapy, psychological and vocational assessments, as well as psychoeducational assessment and intervention for children, youth and adults.

Management Commentary

"This partnership with Ketamine One demonstrates our commitment ensuring we are providing a full multidisciplinary approach to Mental Health for Veterans, First Responders and all of those suffering with Mental Health challenges," said Keith White, President of Clinic Operations for Ketamine One.

"It is our pleasure to partner with IRP Health and their focus on innovation and client care. We look forward to the opportunity to expand the reach of our mental health services," stated Dr. Ken Kwan, PhD, CCFT, CPsych, Executive Director and Chief Psychologist (O, W) of PCSG.

"We are excited to partner with Dr Kwan and his team at PCS. This collaboration will allow us to expand on our already comprehensive rehabilitation programs and will lay the foundation for our strategy to provide mental health services across Ontario to Veterans and First Responders," added Steven Inglefield, Founder and CEO of IRP.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 16 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company's contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 24-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

" Adam Deffett"Adam Deffett, Interim CEO

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor RelationsTel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)Email: IR@ketamine.one Web: www.ketamine.one Twitter: @KetamineOne

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains forward-looking statements including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's business, assets or investments, as well other statements that are not historical facts. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur, which may cause actual performance and results in future periods to differ materially from any estimates or projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, among other things, the state of the economy in general and capital markets in particular, investor interest in the business and prospects of the Company.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities law. Additionally, the Company undertakes no obligation to comment on the expectations of, or statements made, by third parties in respect of the matters discussed above.

