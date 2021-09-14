CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clemson, SC

Despite Dominant Start, Venables Believes Clemson Defense Must Improve

By Brad Senkiw
AllClemson
AllClemson
 8 days ago

Clemson's defense couldn't ask for a better start.

The No. 6 Tigers (1-1) have yet to allow a touchdown. They're first in the ACC and 11th nationally in total defense. Clemson's giving up just 4.02 yards per play and has produced three turnovers in eight quarters of play.

But defensive coordinator Brent Venables said Monday that after two games, his side of the ball isn't "beating our chest."

"We've got a lot of work to do, a lot of areas we've got to continue to improve," Venables said. "I believe we will because of our guys' commitment, the way that they've worked thus far, the humility that they've shown. They're very hungry. They understand and recognize the standard. Up to this point, they've really embraced that."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M4WWm_0bvUdpiH00

The Tigers have played a lot of players and several young guys. Thirty-four defenders have recorded at least an assisted tackle, while 15 of those are freshmen or sophomores.

Venables said a good player is one who sets a high ceiling, tries to reach that potential and wants to play "championship-style" defense.

"Long way to go, but we're making incremental improvements since we started fall camp," Venables said. "It's pleasing to see in a lot of ways. When you play the amount of guys that we have, there's a lot to correct and coach and teach."

As for how the Tigers continue to get better, Venables says it's "all of it."

"The level of competition week in and week out is going to be improved," Venables said. "There's a familiarity with each other. Every single bit of it. Run defense, pass defense, positioning, technique, eyes, execution, precision, timing, all of those things."

Want to join in on the discussion? 100% FREE! Interact with fellow Tiger fans and hear directly from publisher Zach Lentz, deputy editor Brad Senkiw and recruiting analyst Jason Priester on any subject. Click here to become a member of the ALL CLEMSON message board community today!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
AllClemson

Swinney on Clemson QB D.J. Uiagalelei: 'He's too Talented' Not to 'Put it Together'

Dabo Swinney believes last Saturday's 14-8 win over Georgia Tech was Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei's best game of the season. The sophomore in his first year as a starter completed 18 of his 25 passes for 126 yards and rushed eight times for 46 yards with a fumble. Week 1, he went against Georgia's dominating defense, and Swinney said Uiagalelei never got into a rhythm early. Week 2's easy victory over S.C. State was a chance for Clemson to work on being balanced, so he was only asked to do so much.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Next Man Up: LaVonta Bentley Fills In Admirably for Baylon Spector Against Georgia Tech

After patiently waiting his turn, LaVonta Bentley made the most out of his first career start. Now in his third year in the program, Bentley has been the victim of a crowded depth chart at the linebacker position. Despite coming to Clemson as one of the top linebacker prospects in the 2019 recruiting class, playing time has been hard to come by for the Alabama native.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

'Frustrated' D.J. Uiagalelei Hopeful Practice Success Finally Translates to Field at NCST

"I'll ride with five until it's over." Those were the words from fifth-year senior offensive lineman Matt Bockhorst on Monday. D.J. Uiagalelei and the Clemson offense have gotten off to a shockingly slow start and with each passing week, the criticisms grow a little louder. However, listening to Bockhorst, it's just outside noise and inside the locker room, there is no doubt about Uiagalelei. Knowing his teammates have his back is comforting for the starting quarterback.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clemson, SC
Sports
Clemson, SC
College Sports
Clemson, SC
Football
City
Clemson, SC
AllClemson

Tigers' Offense Not Living Up to 'Standard'

The Clemson offense has not lived up to the expectations of the preseason through the first three games of 2021. The offense, that is used to scoring points at will in previous years, is currently averaging 8.5 points per game against FBS opponents, ranks 114 nationally in total yards, 105 nationally in scoring and 101st in passing offense.
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Former Clemson Linebacker Retires from NFL

Former Clemson linebacker B.J. Goodson is retiring from the NFL after appearing in just one game in the 2021 season with the New York Jets. The New York Jets officially put him on the retired/reserve list Wednesday. Goodson, who spent five full seasons in the league, saw just seven snaps on special teams in Week 2.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brent Venables
AllClemson

5 Storylines for Clemson-N.C. State Textile Bowl Week

Clemson dropped three spots in the AP Poll on Sunday, falling to No. 9. That's not something the Tigers can control. Getting better and fixing mistakes made in a 14-8 win over Georgia Tech that was way too close for comfort at the end is something they can handle. "We...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

Odds and Ends: Clemson's Favored by Double-Digits (Yes, Double-Digits) at N.C. State

No. 9 Clemson has started the season 2-1 in the standings, but it's 0-3 against the spread. The favored Tigers weren't just unable to cover the 28 points, but they almost lost the game straight up, holding on for a 14-8 victory. A goal-line stand and smart play by linebacker James Skalski made sure the Yellow Jackets didn't get a shot at tying the game late in the fourth quarter.
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers#Acc
AllClemson

Clemson Tigers in the NFL: Mike Williams, DeAndre Hopkins Catch TD Passes

A pair of former Clemson receivers helped their respective NFL teams with touchdown receptions in the first half of the late afternoon games Sunday. Arizona Cardinals standout DeAndre Hopkins, who played for the Tigers from 2010-12, caught a 15-yard scoring pass from quarterback Kyler Murray with 5:57 left in the first quarter. It tied the game at 7-7 with the Minnesota Vikings.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
AllClemson

No. 6 Clemson Holds Off Georgia Tech in Death Valley

CLEMSON — No. 6 Clemson made it through three complete games without giving up a defensive touchdown for the first time since 1950, and while the offense sputtered again, the Tigers held on for a 14-8 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. The game was stopped for...
CLEMSON, SC
AllClemson

AllClemson

Clemson, SC
425
Followers
644
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Clemson athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy