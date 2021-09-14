'Indian country' prosecutions, juries' racial makeup among issues facing Iowa Supreme Court in new term

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — The U.S. Supreme Court has announced it will hear arguments over a law that serve as a step towards overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade decision establishing a women’s right to abortion. The arguments in early December will center around a Mississippi law that bans abortions after 15 weeks. Some say it’s an early signal the Supreme Court could eventually overturn Roe v. Wade, triggering reactions from both sides. “Our constitutional protections as we’ve enjoyed them are at a real threat, like never before,” said Jodi Hicks of Planned Parenthood Affiliates of California. The 1973 Roe v Wade ruling declared...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO