CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Galera To Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event On Radiotherapy-Induced Severe Oral Mucositis (SOM) In Patients With Head And Neck Cancer

By GlobeNewswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Event to be webcast on Thursday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET

Phase 3 ROMAN trial of avasopasem manganese, Galera's lead candidate for SOM in patients with head and neck cancer, expected to read out in 4Q 2021

MALVERN, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutics that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer, today announced that the Company will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader event on radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer on Thursday, September 23 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Dr. Carryn Anderson, Clinical Associate Professor of Radiation Oncology at the University of Iowa, will provide a review of the current clinical treatment paradigm for patients with locally advanced head and neck cancer, including the use of intensity-modulated radiation therapy.

Dr. Anderson's presentation will be followed by a video from a head and neck cancer survivor on his experience with SOM and a presentation from Galera's President and CEO, Mel Sorensen, M.D., with an overview of the SOM market in patients with head and neck cancer.

The live audio webcast of the event will be accessible from the News & Events section of the Investors page of Galera's website at investors.galeratx.com. Individuals can participate in an interactive Q&A session by submitting questions via the webcast platform.

An archived version of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a pipeline of novel, proprietary therapeutic candidates that have the potential to transform radiotherapy in cancer. Galera's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (avasopasem, or GC4419), a selective small molecule dismutase mimetic in late-stage development to reduce the incidence and severity of radiotherapy-induced severe oral mucositis (SOM) in patients with head and neck cancer. Avasopasem is also in development for radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer. Avasopasem has been granted FDA Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy designations for the reduction of SOM induced by radiotherapy, with or without systemic therapy. Galera's second dismutase mimetic product candidate, GC4711, is in clinical-stage development to augment the anti-cancer efficacy of stereotactic body radiation therapy in patients with non-small cell lung cancer and locally advanced pancreatic cancer. Galera is headquartered in Malvern, PA. For more information, please visit www.galeratx.com.

Investor Contacts:Christopher DegnanGalera Therapeutics, Inc.610-725-1500 cdegnan@galeratx.com

William WindhamSolebury Trout646-378-2946 wwindham@soleburytrout.com

Media Contact:Zara LockshinSolebury Trout646-378-2960 zlockshin@soleburytrout.com

Comments / 0

Related
targetedonc.com

Benefits of MRI-Directed Ablative Radiotherapy in Pancreatic Cancer

Michael D. Chuong, MD, a radiation oncologist and medical director of Proton Therapy at Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health South Florida, discusses the benefits of MRI-guided radiation therapy in pancreatic cancer. Michael D. Chuong, MD, a radiation oncologist and medical director of Proton Therapy at Miami Cancer Institute, Baptist Health...
MIAMI, FL
TheStreet

Enzychem Lifesciences Announces Database Lock For Phase 2 Study Of EC-18 In Chemoradiation-Induced Oral Mucositis

Enzychem Lifesciences (KOSDAQ: 183490), announced today database lock for the Phase 2 clinical trial of its lead program EC-18 in chemoradiation-induced oral mucositis (CRIOM) had been completed last August. Enzychem will announce top-line results during October 2021. Enzychem received FDA Fast Track Designation for EC-18 in CRIOM and also plans...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals To Host Virtual Investor Event Featuring Key Opinion Leaders To Discuss Rebastinib And Vimseltinib Data Presented At ESMO Congress 2021

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) - Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report today announced that the Company will host a virtual investor event to review the rebastinib and vimseltinib clinical data to be presented at the upcoming European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021 on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 10:00 AM to 12:30 PM ET.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

Brickell Biotech To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar On DYRK1A And Its Role In Autoimmunity

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. ("Brickell") (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company striving to transform patient lives by developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of dermatologic, autoimmune and other debilitating diseases, today announced that it is scheduled to host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar on DYRK1A (Dual Specificity Tyrosine-Phosphorylation-Regulated Kinase 1A), which is believed to play a key role in autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. EDT.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head And Neck Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Pancreatic Cancer#Som#Galera Therapeutics#Grtx#Company#The University Of Iowa#News Events#Investors Galeratx Com#Q A#Gc4419#Fda#Inc 610
targetedonc.com

Enrollment is Complete for Trial of PDS0101 in HPV16-Associated Head and Neck Cancer

Enrollment has been completed in the VERSATILE-002 trial, a phase 2 study of PDS0101 for the treatment of advanced human papillomavirus-associated head and neck cancer that has returned or spread. Enrollment has been completed in the VERSATILE-002 trial (NCT04260126), a phase 2 study of PDS0101 for the treatment of advanced...
CANCER
TheStreet

LUMAKRAS™ (Sotorasib) Combined With Vectibix® (Panitumumab) Showed Encouraging Efficacy And Safety In Patients With KRAS G12C-Mutated Colorectal Cancer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif., Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amgen (AMGN) - Get Amgen Inc. Report today announced the first combination study results from the Phase 1b/2 CodeBreaK 101 study, the most comprehensive global clinical development program in patients with KRAS G12C-mutated advanced colorectal cancer (CRC). These new data show that combining LUMAKRAS™ (sotorasib) with Vectibix ® (panitumumab), Amgen's monoclonal antibody epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor, demonstrated encouraging efficacy and safety. Overall, the objective response rate (ORR) was 27% (confirmed and unconfirmed) among 26 patients in the efficacy analysis set (which included 5 patients who had progressed with prior sotorasib monotherapy). The disease control rate (DCR) was 81%. ORR and DCR were secondary endpoints. In the expansion cohort of sotorasib-naïve patients with refractory CRC (n=18), 33% of patients experienced a response (confirmed and unconfirmed). These data are being featured during the European Society of Medical Oncology 2021 (ESMO21) Virtual Congress.
CANCER
TODAY.com

At end of life, woman, 44, with ovarian cancer urges others to know symptoms

“I am not afraid,” Nadia Chaudhri reassured her social media followers recently. “I’m surrounded by love and ready for the pain to end.”. The 44-year-old psychology professor at Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, is receiving palliative care at a local medical center after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer in June 2020 — symptoms her doctors initially mistook for a urinary tract infection, she wrote.
CANCER
EatThis

The #1 Cause of "Deadly" Cancer, According to Science

Even though survival rates and treatment protocols have improved significantly, cancer still strikes fear in the hearts of many—particularly those cancers that, despite scientific advances, remain inordinately common and deadly. The good news: You can take steps to reduce your risk of the deadliest cancers, particularly avoiding the #1 preventable cause. Read on to discover the most important thing you can do right now—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
EurekAlert

Saliva testing may allow early detection of human papillomavirus–driven head and neck cancers

Philadelphia, September 21, 2021 – Cancer causing high-risk human papillomaviruses (HR-HPV) are responsible for the rising incidence of HR-HPV–driven head and neck cancers (HNC), particularly oropharyngeal cancers (OPC, or throat cancers). Investigators have determined that HR-HPV DNA can be detected in saliva in most patients with HPV-driven OPC at the time of diagnosis. This work highlights a potentially life-saving screening program based on salivary HR-HPV DNA testing for early cancer detection and patient monitoring. Their findings appear in The Journal of Molecular Diagnostics, published by Elsevier.
CANCER
TheStreet

Cerevel Therapeutics To Host Virtual R&D Event On October 7

Event will focus on CVL-871, a D1/D5 partial agonist in development for dementia-related apathy, and will include an update on CVL-231, an M4 positive allosteric modulator for the treatment of schizophrenia. Live webcast scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 7 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. ET. CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 10, 2021 (GLOBE...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
TheStreet

WCLC 2021 | Mini Oral - Ascentage Pharma Announces Latest Data Of Its Investigational Bcl-2/Bcl-xL Inhibitor Pelcitoclax (APG-1252) Combined With Osimertinib In Patients With EGFR TKI-Resistant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

SUZHOU, China, and ROCKVILLE, MD., Sept 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascentage Pharma (6855.HK), a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel therapies for cancers, chronic hepatitis B (CHB), and age-related diseases, today reported the Phase Ib results of the dual Bcl-2/Bcl-xL inhibitor, APG-1252 (pelcitoclax), in combination with osimertinib in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor (EGFR TKI) resistant non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), during a Mini Oral Session at the 2021 World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC). The data was presented by Prof. Li Zhang, the principal investigator of the study from Sun-Yat Sen University Cancer Center.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

NICE backs Opdivo for head and neck cancer

The National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) has recommended Bristol Myers Squibb’s (BMS) immunotherapy Opdivo (nivolumab) for routine use on the NHS as a treatment for metastatic and recurrent head and neck cancer. In January, NICE published draft guidance in which it turned down Opdivo for the treatment...
CANCER
CBS Denver

Emphasis On Education, Treatment, Prevention During Blood Cancer Awareness Month

(CBS4)– September is Blood Cancer Awareness Month, a time to educate the public on blood cancers, treatment, and prevention. The Colorado Blood Cancer Institute is celebrating 30 years of treating patients who are fighting these diseases. In that time, they’ve had 5,000 stem cell and bone marrow transplants. On CBSN Denver, we talked to Dr. Jeff Matous, the medical director for the institute’s blood and marrow transplant program. He specializes in the treatment of blood cancers including multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and leukemia. (Photo credit should read DAMIEN MEYER/AFP/Getty Images) “Individually, they’re not terribly common compared to some other cancers, but when taken...
DENVER, CO
Marshall County Tribune-Courier

Mercy Health to host Childhood Cancer Awareness Service virtually on September 29

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital will recognize the observance by hosting a special pediatric cancer awareness service. The service will take place virtually on Wednesday, Sept. 29 at 1 p.m. and is free and open to public. To attend, email John Montville, Executive Director, Oncology at Mercy Health — Lourdes Hospital, for an invitation at JJMontville@mercy.com.
CANCER
NJ.com

Thriving & Surviving virtual workshop series supports cancer patients and their families

Cancer Thriving & Surviving, a free workshop to support the needs of cancer survivors and family members, is being offered in a virtual format starting Sept. 30. This workshop provides adults impacted by cancer with self-management skills to maximize their long term health outcomes. Trained facilitators guide participants through an evidence-based process over a six-week period to explore challenges, develop new skills and create action plans that support their quality of life goals moving forward.
CANCER
targetedonc.com

Iopofosine I-131 With EBRT Appears Safe in Head and Neck Cancer

Preliminary research suggests that lopofosine I-131 in combination with external beam radiation is safe and tolerable in patients with relapsed or refractory head and neck cancer. Preliminary research suggests that lopofosine I-131 in combination with external beam radiation (EBRT) is safe and tolerable in patients with relapsed or refractory head...
CANCER
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy