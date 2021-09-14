CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Company Adds Three Executives To Its Senior Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® company, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, announced today the addition of three new senior executives who will help scale the company, expand its omni channel marketing presence and introduce the brand to consumers in both existing and new markets.

The company has appointed Paul Diver as Vice President of Marketing, Gregg Benvenuto as Vice President of Development & Franchising and Michael Chachula as Head of Digital. Collectively, the three executives bring decades of experience to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® and strengthen the company's leadership team as it enters its next phase of growth. All will report to Sanjiv Razdan, President of Americas and India.

"We are building a world-class team that will help us to accelerate our footprint and digital presence in the post Covid era," said Sanjiv Razdan, President of Americas and India, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® company. "Today, speed and convenience are what consumers are looking for and we understand what our guests want and how they want to access it. Paul, Gregg and Michael bring a proven track record of success to The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® with each having deep knowledge and expertise in their respective disciplines that will drive our expansion and ultimately give guests an even better and seamless experience across all touchpoints."

Diver brings more than three decades of marketing success gained in both restaurant and CPG businesses. He has delivered transformative sales, profit and market share growth for Pizza Hut, Papa John's, Nestlé and Ferrero in the USA and Europe. He will lead all of The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® marketing initiatives with an emphasis on omni-channel transformation.

Benvenuto is a 30+ year restaurant franchise development veteran who has successfully delivered hundreds of restaurant openings for IHOP, Papa Murphy's Pizza and Yum! Brands Taco Bell division. Starting his career in operations, Benvenuto has vast market planning experience to provide growth in key markets.

Chachula joins The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® as an award-winning digital innovator with a successful track record across multiple industry verticals in the hospitality and restaurant space. He will lead the company's technology transformation. Most recently, he was the Executive Director, Head of IT for IHOP at DINE Brands.

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The iconic coffee brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended ® drink and was also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea.

For more information on The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ®, please visit coffeebean.com.

About  The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® Company

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ®  company is a leading global roaster and retailer of specialty coffees and teas. It is widely credited for driving high quality and innovation to the coffee and tea industry. The company sources the finest ingredients and flavors from around the world, and hand blends coffee and tea for the freshest flavors.  The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ®  brand started the frozen coffee drink craze with the invention of The Original Ice Blended ®  drink and is also the first global coffee and tea retailer to offer cold brew tea. The company currently has more than 1,055 corporate and franchised retail locations across the globe and can also be found in grocery aisles as well as specialty locations, including airports and hotels. For more information, visit  www.coffeebean.com. 

Media Contact: Tracy RubinJCUTLER media group tracy@jcmg.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-coffee-bean--tea-leaf-company-adds-three-executives-to-its-senior-leadership-team-301375641.html

SOURCE The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf

