SNC-Lavalin Appointed To Deliver And Operate The UK's Most Advanced Rail Signalling Test Facility

 Sept. 14, 2021

MONTREAL, Sept. 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - SNC-Lavalin (TSX: SNC), a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world, has been appointed to deliver the UK's most advanced signalling equipment test facility that will enable the safe and efficient modernization of the railway using next generation technology.

"SNC-Lavalin is proud to be working with asset owners to maintain and modernize a critical national infrastructure that is essential for economic growth and day-to-day life,'' said Ian L. Edwards, President and CEO, SNC-Lavalin. "This contract is in line with our forward strategy to continue growing our Engineering Services business, as our expertise in transportation allows us to meet the growing needs of our clients. We look forward to playing our part as the UK transforms its railways that have a rich and unique history."

Under the ten-year agreement with UK railway owner and operator Network Rail, SNC-Lavalin - in partnership with Multitel, the global leader in European Train Control System (ETCS) equipment - will design, deliver and operate the National ETCS Test Verification Validation and Integration Laboratory that will help drive the deployment of the ETCS and European Rail Traffic Management System across the rail network.

"This new facility represents a significant milestone in the transformation of the UK's railway network that puts the passenger first through the introduction of cutting-edge technology that increases punctuality, reliability, capacity and safety,'' Philip Hoare, President, Atkins, Engineering, Design & Project Management, SNC-Lavalin. "We are now working closely alongside Network Rail and the wider supply chain to help realize the significant benefits of next generation, digital signalling technology."

The National ETCS Test Verification Validation and Integration Laboratory, which is currently being installed at SNC-Lavalin's Signalling Integration Centre in South East England, will be the UK's only facility capable of testing ETCS equipment, cyber security, and the independent integration of multiple suppliers' equipment in order to demonstrate compliance with UK standards and approvals. It will be fully operational by February 2022.

SNC-Lavalin is the leading UK ETCS consultancy and signalling systems integrator and is also the Railway Systems Integration Partner for the East Coast Digital Program - a cross-industry initiative that will help transform the performance of the UK's East Coast Main Line.

About SNC-Lavalin

Founded in 1911, SNC-Lavalin is a fully integrated professional services and project management company with offices around the world. SNC-Lavalin connects people, technology and data to help shape and deliver world-leading concepts and projects, while offering comprehensive innovative solutions across the asset lifecycle. Our expertise is wide-ranging — consulting & advisory, intelligent networks & cybersecurity, design & engineering, procurement, project & construction management, operations & maintenance, decommissioning and sustaining capital - and delivered to clients in three strategic sectors: EDPM (engineering, design and project management), Infrastructure and Nuclear, supported by Capital. People. Drive. Results. News and information are available at www.snclavalin.com or follow us on Twitter @SNCLavalin.

