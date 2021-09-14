CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Novocure Announces Clinical Trial Collaboration With Roche To Evaluate Tumor Treating Fields As Part Of A Novel Combination For The First-line Treatment Of Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer

By Business Wire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Novocure (NVCR) - Get Novocure Ltd. Report today announced it has entered into a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Roche (SIX: RO. ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), to develop Tumor Treating Fields (TTFields) together with Roche's anti-PD-L1 therapy, atezolizumab, in metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (mPDAC).

Pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) is the most common type of pancreatic cancer and accounts for 85%-95% of all solid pancreatic tumors. As a highly lethal malignancy, it is the seventh leading cause of cancer death worldwide and is responsible for more than 300,000 deaths per year. PDAC is highly resistant to current therapies, affording patients a 5-year overall survival rate of only 7.2%.

"We are pleased to collaborate with Roche, a global leader in oncology, to explore the efficacy of TTFields together with atezolizumab immunotherapy in pancreatic cancer," said William Doyle, Novocure's Executive Chairman. "The immune-shielded environment of the pancreas has proved challenging for immunotherapies alone to provide benefit. Our phase 2 pilot trial with Roche will study the ability of TTFields together with atezolizumab to improve clinical outcomes for patients with this deadly disease."

The phase 2 study was designed to test the safety and efficacy of TTFields together with atezolizumab, gemcitabine and nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for mPDAC. The study is designed to enroll approximately 75 patients in the EU and United States. The primary endpoint of the study is disease control rate by RECIST 1.1. The secondary endpoints include overall survival, progression free survival, one year survival, objective response rate, PFS at six months, duration of response, and toxicity profile. Novocure is the study sponsor and Roche is providing atezolizumab for the trial.

About Tumor Treating Fields

Tumor Treating Fields, or TTFields, are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division.

When cancer develops, rapid and uncontrolled division of unhealthy cells occurs. Electrically charged proteins within the cell are critical for cell division, making the rapidly dividing cancer cells vulnerable to electrical interference. All cells are surrounded by a bilipid membrane, which separates the interior of the cell, or cytoplasm, from the space around it. This membrane prevents low frequency electric fields from entering the cell. TTFields, however, have a unique frequency range, between 100 to 500 kHz, enabling the electric fields to penetrate the cancer cell membrane. As healthy cells differ from cancer cells in their division rate, geometry and electric properties, the frequency of TTFields can be tuned to specifically affect the cancer cells while leaving healthy cells mostly unaffected.

Whether cells are healthy or cancerous, cell division, or mitosis, is the same. When mitosis starts, charged proteins within the cell, or microtubules, form the mitotic spindle. The spindle is built on electric interaction between its building blocks. During division, the mitotic spindle segregates the chromosomes, pulling them in opposite directions. As the daughter cells begin to form, electrically polarized molecules migrate towards the midline to make up the mitotic cleavage furrow. The furrow contracts and the two daughter cells separate. TTFields can interfere with these conditions. When TTFields are present in a dividing cancer cell, they cause the electrically charged proteins to align with the directional forces applied by the field, thus preventing the mitotic spindle from forming. Electrical forces also interrupt the migration of key proteins to the cell midline, disrupting the formation of the mitotic cleavage furrow. Interfering with these key processes disrupts mitosis and can lead to cell death.

TTFields are intended principally for use together with other standard-of-care cancer treatments. There is a growing body of evidence that supports TTFields' broad applicability with certain other cancer therapies, including radiation therapy, certain chemotherapies and certain immunotherapies. In clinical research and commercial experience to date, TTFields has exhibited no systemic toxicity, with mild to moderate skin irritation being the most common side effect.

Fundamental scientific research extends across two decades and, in all preclinical research to date, TTFields has demonstrated a consistent anti-mitotic effect. The TTFields global development program includes a network of preclinical collaborators and a broad range of clinical trials across all phases, including four phase 3 pivotal trials in a variety of tumor types. To date, more than 20,000 patients have been treated with TTFields.

About Novocure

Novocure is a global oncology company working to extend survival in some of the most aggressive forms of cancer through the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy, TTFields. TTFields are electric fields that disrupt cancer cell division. Novocure's commercialized products are approved for the treatment of adult patients with glioblastoma and malignant pleural mesothelioma. Novocure has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating Tumor Treating Fields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and ovarian cancer.

Headquartered in Jersey, Novocure has U.S. operations in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, Malvern, Pennsylvania and New York City. Additionally, the company has offices in Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Israel. For additional information about us, visit Novocure.com and follow @Novocure on LinkedIn and Twitter.

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

Forward-Looking Statements

In addition to historical facts or statements of current condition, this press release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide Novocure's current expectations or forecasts of future events. These may include statements regarding anticipated scientific progress on its research programs, clinical trial progress, development of potential products, interpretation of clinical results, prospects for regulatory approval, manufacturing development and capabilities, market prospects for its products, coverage, collections from third-party payers and other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts. You may identify some of these forward-looking statements by the use of words in the statements such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "believe" or other words and terms of similar meaning. Novocure's performance and financial results could differ materially from those reflected in these forward-looking statements due to general financial, economic, environmental, regulatory and political conditions as well as issues arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and other more specific risks and uncertainties facing Novocure such as those set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 25, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Given these risks and uncertainties, any or all of these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect. Therefore, you should not rely on any such factors or forward-looking statements. Furthermore, Novocure does not intend to update publicly any forward-looking statement, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements herein speak only as of the date hereof. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits this discussion.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210914005119/en/

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Onconova Therapeutics Announces Encouraging Clinical Data Supporting The Anti-Cancer Activity Of Rigosertib-Nivolumab Combination In Advanced KRAS Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Preliminary Phase 1/2a trial data show an early signal of activity in extensively pre-treated population with 2 partial responses out of 7 evaluable patients. Responses were seen in patients with different KRAS mutations. Data supports further development of rigosertib, in combination with immune checkpoint inhibitors in KRAS mutated (KRAS+) non-small...
CANCER
Worcester Business Journal

Boston Scientific cancer treatment shown to be effective in clinical trial

Marlborough medical device manufacturer Boston Scientific Corp. announced Monday a clinical trial for its TheraSphere cancer treatment successfully met both of its primary endpoints. The trial demonstrated the treatment was both safe and effective for patients with colorectal cancer, which affects 1.9 million people each year, according to the press...
MARLBOROUGH, MA
MarketWatch

Johnson & Johnson says Phase 3 trial data confirms 'strong and long-lasting' protection from COVID-19 vaccine

Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection. Data shows 94% protection in the U.S. with a booster given at two months, a four-fold increase in antibodies when given at two months and a 12-fold increase when given at six months. "The safety profile of the vaccine remained consistent and was generally well-tolerated when administered as a booster," the company said in a statement....
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
AOL Corp

3 reasons why the FDA rejected Pfizer's booster shot for general population

The FDA rejected Pfizer (PFE)/BioNTech's (BNTX) booster shot recommendation for the general public in order to place greater focus on inoculating the unvaccinated populations and collecting more data on booster shots, Meghan FitzGerald, adjunct associate professor of health policy and management at Columbia University, told Yahoo Finance Live. Though the...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Bay News 9

2nd dose of Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine provides 94% protection, company says

Johnson & Johnson announced Tuesday that a second dose of its COVID-19 vaccine given at two months provides 94% protection against the coronavirus in the United States. The company released data Tuesday from a late-stage clinical trial which showed 100% protection against severe or critical COVID-19 and 75% protection against symptomatic COVID-19 globally. The results of the study have not yet been peer reviewed.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Announces Presentation Of Full Study Data From Metastatic Neuroendocrine Cancer Phase 1 Trial Of PV-10® At European Society For Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2021

KNOXVILLE, TN, Sept. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced that data from an ongoing clinical trial of investigational cancer immunotherapy PV-10 (rose bengal disodium) for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors (NET) metastatic to the liver (mNET) refractory to somatostatin analogs (SSAs) and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy (PRRT) ( NCT02693067) was presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, held online from September 16-21, 2021.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IFLScience

Dramatic Shrinkage Of Treatment-Resistant Ovarian Cancers Seen In Phase I Trial

Among 25 patients given an experimental combination of drugs for serous ovarian cancer, almost half experienced a significant reduction in tumor size. Although the trial was small, the results are exciting because all patients had tried other treatments without success. Chemotherapy and hormone treatments for ovarian cancer have low success...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Research#Cancer Treatment#Pancreatic Cancer#Lung Cancer#Cancer Cell#Rog#Otcqx#Rhhby#Pdac#Eu#Recist#Ttfields
TheStreet

HUYABIO Announces First Patient Treated In A Pivotal Study Of HBI-8000 Combined With Opdivo® (nivolumab) In Patients With Advanced Melanoma

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HUYABIO International (HUYABIO™), the leader in accelerating global development of China's pharmaceutical innovations, announced today the first patient treated in a pivotal trial designed to measure the safety and efficacy of HBI-8000 combined with Bristol Myers Squibb's anti-PD-1, antibody Opdivo ® (nivolumab), in patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma. The multicenter, randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial entitled, "Study Comparing the Investigational Drug HBI-8000 Combined with Opdivo vs. Opdivo in Patients with Advanced Melanoma," will have a primary outcome of objective response rate and progression-free survival. Secondary outcomes include safety and overall survival. Opdivo® is a trademark of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company.
HEALTH
WGAL

A new treatment for COVID-19 is in clinical trials

A new treatment for COVID-19 is in the works. Dr. Linda Gorgos, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, is heading the trial for the experimental antiviral drug called Molnupiravir. She says the medication shuts the virus down so that it cannot replicate or make copies of itself. "The idea is that...
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
TheStreet

Syros Presents New Data From Phase 1 Trial Of SY-5609 And Details Three-Pronged Combination Strategy To Advance SY-5609 In Solid Tumors And Blood Cancer

Syros Pharmaceuticals (SYRS) - Get Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Report, a leader in the development of medicines that control the expression of genes, today announced new data from the dose-escalation portion of the Phase 1 clinical trial of SY-5609, its highly selective and potent oral cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, demonstrating clinical activity at tolerable doses as a single agent across multiple tumor types. The data is being presented today in an oral presentation at the 2021 ESMO Congress.
CANCER
technologynetworks.com

New Targets for Pancreatic Cancer Detection and Treatment Identified

A large international collaboration led by researchers from the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center has identified promising new targets for pancreatic cancer treatment and early diagnosis after examining various aspects of these tumors' genes and proteins. Their findings, published online Sept. 16 in Cell, could offer hope to patients with...
CANCER
TheStreet

Tempest Announces First Patient Dosed In Randomized Study Evaluating TPST-1120 In First-Line Regimen For Hepatocellular Carcinoma In Clinical Collaboration With Roche

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TPST), a clinical-stage oncology company developing potentially first-in-class therapeutics that combine both targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms, today announced the first patient has been dosed in the global randomized Phase 1b/2 clinical study evaluating TPST-1120, Tempest's small molecule PPAR⍺ antagonist, in combination with the standard-of-care regimen of atezolizumab and bevacizumab in the first-line treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic hepatocellular carcinoma ("HCC"). The trial is being conducted under a clinical collaboration with F. Hoffman La-Roche ("Roche").
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, CA
oncnursingnews.com

Tisotumab Vedotin Combinations May Be Associated with Meaningful Responses in Recurrent/Metastatic Cervical Cancer

Interim findings presented at the 2021 ESMO congress suggest that tisotumab vedotin plus frontline carboplatin and second-/third-Line pembrolizumab may be a suitable treatment option for recurrent/metastatic cervical cancer. Interim findings from 2 expansion cohorts of the phase 1/2 innovaTV 205 trial (NCT03786081) showed that tisotumab vedotin, in combination with carboplatin...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Drug combination shows promise in treatment-resistant advanced ovarian cancer

A new combination of targeted drugs for a type of ovarian cancer has shown promising results in an early clinical trial—shrinking tumors in half of patients. The combination of drugs—which both work by blocking signals cancer cells need to grow—could offer a new treatment option for women with an uncommon type of ovarian cancer that rarely responds to chemotherapy or hormone therapy.
CANCER
rochesterfirst.com

Pfizer releases side effects experienced after booster shots

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will discuss Pfizer’s request for authorization for its booster. In documents posted online, the FDA took note of conflicting data concerning boosters. “Some observational studies have suggested declining efficacy of COMIRNATY over time against symptomatic infection or...
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

Seagen And Genmab Present Interim Results From The InnovaTV 205 Study For Tisotumab Vedotin Combination Therapy Treatment Of Recurrent Or Metastatic Cervical Cancer At ESMO Virtual Congress 2021

Seagen Inc. (Nasdaq: SGEN) and Genmab A/S (Nasdaq: GMAB) today presented interim data from two cohorts of the phase 1b/2 innovaTV 205 multi-cohort, open-label trial of tisotumab vedotin in recurrent or metastatic cervical cancer at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2021 as part of a featured mini oral presentation. Initial results from these two dose expansion cohorts of the study showed encouraging and durable anti-tumor activity with tisotumab vedotin in combination with carboplatin (Cohort D) as first-line therapy for patients with advanced cervical cancer who had not received prior systemic therapy, with a 55% objective response rate (ORR) and with tisotumab vedotin in combination with pembrolizumab (Cohort F) for patients with advanced cervical cancer who experienced disease progression after 1-2 lines of prior systemic therapy, with a 38% ORR. Both combinations demonstrated a manageable and acceptable safety profile, with no new safety signals identified.
CANCER
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy