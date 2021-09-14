CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Red 6 Board Of Directors Gains Navy Admiral Bill Moran

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red 6, a revolutionary technology firm at the forefront of synthetic air combat training, is proud to announce Retired Four-Star Admiral Bill Moran as the newest member of Red 6's board of directors. "We are delighted to have the former top Naval Officer join the Red 6 team. His valuable experience and perspective from within the Navy will contribute to our future success," said Daniel Robinson, Chief Executive Officer of Red 6.

Admiral Moran has over thirty-eight years of Naval service experience. He began his career as a Naval Aviator and rose to hold command leadership positions at every level within the Navy. From the Director of Air Warfare, Chief of Naval Personnel, to completing his career as the Navy's Vice Chief of Naval Operations. Since retirement, Moran has served on nonprofit organizations including the U.S. Naval Institute and Naval Aviation Museum, Pensacola. He is also the founder and president of WFM Advisors, LLC where he advises several start-ups and larger companies utilizing his vast experience and the nation's security to align. "Red 6 is at the perfect intersection of technological innovation and our nation's national security needs. With companies like Red 6, the U.S. military will continue to modernize and meet the challenges needed to win in the future. I am honored to join the Red 6 team," said Moran.

Red 6's technology system is changing the way the U.S. military trains, fights and wins by addressing and solving several critical needs and shortfalls facing the U.S. military and our allies. Integration into a U.S. Air Force T-38 Talon is in full swing as Red 6 was awarded a SBIR Phase III contract worth up to $70M. Red 6 is in discussions with Navy leadership to bring their innovative technology into all Naval training and operational platforms.

"Red 6 is ushering in a new paradigm in training. It's a big bold vision but one that I believe will fundamentally transform the readiness and lethality of our warfighters," said Robinson.

For more information about Red 6 visit www.red6ar.com or to speak with Daniel Robinson and/or Retired Admiral Moran.

About Red 6Red 6, founded in 2018, is the creator of Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS). ATARS is the first wide field-of-view, full color demonstrably proven outdoor augmented reality solution that works in dynamic outdoor environments. ATARS allows Virtual and Constructive assets into the real-world by allowing pilots and ground operators to see synthetic threats in real-time, outdoors, and critically, in high-speed environments. By blending augmented reality and artificial intelligence and using both the indoor and outdoor space around us as a medium, Red 6 has redefined the limits of how the world will experience, share, and interact with its information.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/red-6-board-of-directors-gains-navy-admiral-bill-moran-301375779.html

SOURCE Red Six Aerospace, Inc

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy upgrades adversary tactical fighter improving safety, readiness

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md– The Navy’s Specialized and Proven Aircraft program office (PMA-226) recently delivered the first F-5N aircraft to Naval Air Station Patuxent River, Md. to begin ground and flight test of the F-5 block upgrade prototype project. Aligned with the Navy’s strategic imperative of increasing capability and enhancing lethality, the […] The post Navy upgrades adversary tactical fighter improving safety, readiness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

DOD adds Navy engine simulation program to supercomputing portfolio

NAVAL AIR WARFARE CENTER AIRCRAFT DIVISION, Patuxent River, Md.– The Department of Defense (DOD) will provide rare access to its supercomputers for a NAWCAD engines project that could change the future of naval aviation testing. The NAWCAD project selected for inclusion in this year’s High-Performance Computing Modernization Program (HPCMP) Frontier Project portfolio uses computer simulation […] The post DOD adds Navy engine simulation program to supercomputing portfolio appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Board Of Directors#Admiral#Red 6#Air Warfare#Naval Personnel#Wfm Advisors#Llc#U S Air Force#Talon#Sbir#Www Red6ar Com#Virtual And Constructive
Washington Missourian

Area banks name Maher, Mueller to directors boards

Farmers & Merchants Bank and First State Community Bank are both welcoming appointees to their boards of directors, according to news releases from the companies. Chuck Maher, of Labadie, is joining FMB, and Craig Mueller will be serving FSCB. Maher is the broker owner of Realty Executives Premiere, which has...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

F2G Appoints Camilla Soenderby To Board Of Directors

MANCHESTER, England, PRINCETON, N.J. and VIENNA, Sept. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- F2G Ltd, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on rare life-threatening fungal diseases with a high unmet medical need, today announces the appointment of Camilla Soenderby as a Non-Executive Director to its Board of Directors with immediate effect. Camilla Soenderby...
BUSINESS
crawfordcountynow.com

USAging announces appointment of Duana Patton to Board of Directors

ONTARIO—At the most recent USAging Annual Conference and Tradeshow, held virtually July 19-23, the membership association announced the appointment of Duana Patton, CEO of the Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. to the USAging Board of Directors. Duana will represent Region V and serve as a member of the Public Policy Committee of the Board.
ONTARIO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Overton County News

Ron Nevins appointed to MOAA Board of Directors

Major Ron Nevins was recently appointed to the Board of Directors of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA), which usually meets on a monthly basis. His appointment is for two terms, a total of four years. Nevins has also participated in picking the Cadet of the Year from different...
MILITARY
TheStreet

AdvanSix Appoints Gena C. Lovett To Board Of Directors

AdvanSix (ASIX) - Get AdvanSix, Inc. Report announced today the appointment of Gena C. Lovett as a new independent member of its Board of Directors. Ms. Lovett most recently served as Vice President of Manufacturing, Safety and Quality for The Boeing Company's Defense, Space & Security division, a $30 billion organization. Ms. Lovett will serve on the Nominating and Governance Committee and the Health, Safety, Environmental and Sustainability Committee of the Board of Directors. AdvanSix's Board now consists of nine members, including eight independent directors.
BUSINESS
magnoliareporter.com

CMC selects 10th member for Board of Directors

Commercial Metals Company has named Gary E. McCullough to its Board of Directors, effective October 12. CMC operates a steel mill in southern Columbia County. McCullough’s business career has spanned more than 30 years. He currently sits on TransDigm Group Incorporated’s Board of Directors and serves as an investor in and advisor to several private entities.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, AR
100.5 The River

Calvin Grad Becomes U.S. Navy Rear Admiral

Calvin University certainly has a lot to proud of with so many graduates gaining accolades and honors across the world in many careers. The United States Navy just announced that another Calvin alumni, Dean VanderLey has been promoted to the rank of rear admiral upper half during a ceremony held Sept. 1 at U.S. Pacific Fleet Headquarters on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
MILITARY
TheStreet

OpSens Appoints Lori Chmura To Its Board Of Directors

QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 8, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - OpSens Inc. ("OpSens" or the "Company")(TSX: OPS) (OTCQX: OPSSF), a medical device cardiology-focused company delivering diagnostic and treatment solutions based on its proprietary optical technology, today announced the appointment of Lori Chmura to its board of Directors, effective September 8. "The OpSens...
BUSINESS
Interesting Engineering

The US Air Force's First Five B-21 Stealth Bombers Are in 'Final Assembly'

In June, we reported that two of the U.S. Air Force's B-21 stealth bombers were ready to take to the skies. While we haven't heard much or spotted them anywhere near the Edwards Base in California, there is definitely some rapid progress about the aircraft on the way to its first planned flight in 2022. The number of aircraft that are in final assembly has moved up to five, The Drive reported.
PALMDALE, CA
CBS News

Space Force reveals new prototype uniform

The U.S. Space Force has unveiled its prototype uniform for members of the newest military branch. Dubbed the "Guardian Service Dress," General John Raymond showed off the navy-blue uniform during the Air Force Association's Air, Space and Cyber conference on Tuesday. Silver buttons run diagonally along one side of the jacket front, with the wearer's name pin on the left and a light blue shirt peeking out from underneath.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy