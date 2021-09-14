CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ELSE Announces Venue Change To The Special Investors And Shareholders Conference Planned In New York City

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. ( BABY.V ) ( BABYF ) ( 0YL.F ) ("Else" or the "Company") the plant-based baby, toddler and children nutrition company, provides an update on its upcoming investors conference.

Due to the COVID-19 travel and assembly restrictions in the U.S., the company will postpone the physical event scheduled originally for October 4 th and will host a virtual online event for investors and shareholders during the month of November 2021. Final date, time, registration and RSVP links will be provided separately.

"We are deeply disappointed the global COVID situation still imposes physical gathering restrictions, but we are excited about progress in the company and are working on some exciting developments we would like to present to shareholders during our virtual online event," said Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO and Co-Founder of Else Nutrition. "We look forward to this event and invite both retail and institutional investors to attend our conference," she added.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. Else Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers was recently ranked as the #1 Top seller in the baby and toddler formula category on Amazon. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc., is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

Media ContactErin JundefBrilliant PR Erinj@brilliantprm.com

For more information, contact:

Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & DirectorELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.comP: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director of Else NutritionE: sokhiep@elsenutrition.comP: 604-603-7787

US Investor Relations ContactLytham Partners, LLCMr. Ben ShamsianNew York | PhoenixE: shamsian@lythampartners.com P: 646-829-9701

TSX Venture Exchange

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "will" or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements with respect to the anticipated dates for filing the Company's financial disclosure documents. Such forward-looking statements reflect current estimates, beliefs and assumptions, which are based on management's perception of current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors management believes are appropriate in the circumstances. No assurance can be given that the foregoing will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements made in this press release assume, among others, the expectation that there will be no interruptions or supply chain failures as a result of COVID-19 and that the manufacturing, broker and supply logistic agreement with the Company do not terminate. Actual results may differ from the estimates, beliefs and assumptions expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which reflect management's expectations only as of the date of this press release. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

