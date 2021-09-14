CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
AhoyConnect Lands $3M In Seed Funding, Places Community Data At The Forefront Of Growth

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

PRAGUE, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AhoyConnect, a new platform that enables organizations to understand, scale, automate, and derive value from its community, today announced it has secured a $3 million seed funding round. The round was led by Inovo Venture Partners and KAYA as well as additional funding from pre-seed investor Lighthouse Ventures.

The remote-first startup is building a category-defining solution for the community-led-growth market. The recent "State of Community" report from CMX found that more than 86 percent of companies surveyed believe that community is critical to their business, yet nearly half struggle to measure its value, often using a foundational metric such as active monthly users as its key indicator of engagement and success.

"What used to be a Product-Led Growth is now becoming Community-Led Growth. The problem is that organizations lack the understanding of what happens inside their community and the value it brings to the business," said Tomas Jasovsky, founder and CEO of AhoyConnect. "Our platform maximizes the value of community data offering visibility and actionable insights to improve customer acquisition, aid in retention, and inform product decisions."

The AhoyConnect platform leverages powerful metrics that quantify how community impacts sales, marketing, support, and other departments. The product integrates with existing community tools like Discourse, Slack, InSided, Discord, Twitter, and GitHub, plus offers a custom API to connect to internal data sources, giving organizations one centralized dashboard of all its members, their actions, and behaviors.

The data is further translated into valuable analytics, allowing community managers to discover which platforms drive new customers, identify sales prospects and product champions with the most influence, and automate repetitive community management tasks.

AhoyConnect allows organizations to:

  • Integrate with the tools they already use and enable a 360° view of the entire audience across all of the channels and platforms in one place.
  • Build member segments with various entry points and funnels to collaborate with other departments.
  • Use pre-made workflows or build their own automations for routine processes that will increase engagement and streamline member onboarding, polls, and surveys.
  • Get tangible metrics and understand how community impacts sales, marketing, support, success, and other company departments and goals.

"Like many others in tech, we're convinced that community-led growth is the next big thing. AhoyConnect is a solution that not only addresses the confluence of all the workplace and collaboration tools but also the manner in which we work and communicate in 2021 and beyond," said Michal Rokosz, Partner at Inovo Venture Partners. "Having the best solution to a widespread problem is a great start, but you still need the right people to put the pieces together. Tomas has managed to get fantastic people on board and form a great foundation for a world class team."

For more information or to schedule a demo, please visit www.ahoyconnect.com .

About AhoyConnect

AhoyConnect is an all-in-one community data intelligence platform that empowers organizations to fully understand their customers across all online platforms and analyze true engagement. AhoyConnect enables organizations to understand, scale, automate, and derive value from its members by leveraging powerful metrics that quantify how community impacts sales, marketing, support, and other departments. AhoyConnect is a fully distributed company, with plans to scale rapidly by the end of 2021. The company has raised more than $3 million in funding from leading European investors including Inovo Venture Partners, KAYA, and Lighthouse Ventures. Learn more at www.ahoyconnect.com .

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ahoyconnect-lands-3m-in-seed-funding-places-community-data-at-the-forefront-of-growth-301375976.html

SOURCE AhoyConnect Inc.

