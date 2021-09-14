CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Paramount Capital Group Adds To Leadership Team With Appointment Of CGO To Fuel Expansion

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Capital Group (PCG), a leading career school tuition finance and consumer loan servicing company, has strengthened its leadership team. Paramount's CEO, Ryan Paul, is pleased to announce the addition of Karl Buettner to the Executive Team as Chief Growth Officer. Paul said, "Karl will oversee PCG's sales efforts, joint venture creation and acquisition efforts for both our direct lending programs as well as the company's loan servicing platform." Paul added, "Karl's extensive experience in the private capital markets will also be critical to our sustained growth."

"Under Ryan's leadership I have seen Paramount Capital refine its lending programs to become an industry leader. His attention to detail and focus on data-driven processes has also positioned the Company to be a world class servicer of consumer debt", Buettner said. "I am extremely excited to be joining this seasoned and talented team to leverage their strengths and help grow the business in a significant way."

Buettner, a 30+ year career finance professional, has held positions as an executive and partner across businesses including mortgage banking, healthcare lending, security alarm contract finance and private equity. Most recently, he held the position of Managing Director of Investment Banking for Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC. His area of expertise focused on M&A and capital raising for specialty finance businesses.

About Paramount Capital Group

Founded in 1997, Paramount Capital Group is a specialty finance company that has grown to become a trusted leader in tuition financing and consumer loan servicing for career, trade and technical schools. Leveraging its years of underwriting, process, collection, licensing and compliance expertise, the Company also provides servicing for consumer lending companies.

Contact: Caroline Marsden, Chief of Staff, cmarsden@paracap.com

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paramount-capital-group-adds-to-leadership-team-with-appointment-of-cgo-to-fuel-expansion-301373566.html

SOURCE Paramount Capital Group

Comments / 0

Related
eaglecountryonline.com

KDF Announces Leadership Expansion

Kids Discovery Factory looks forward to exciting organization growth in the coming year. (Batesville, Ind.) – Kids Discovery Factory (KDF) is proud to announce the expansion of its executive leadership team. Emili Uden will assume the role of Executive Director, where she will prioritize operational growth and program development. Amber McGuire will transition to serve as the Campaign Manager, focusing on KDF’s Capital Campaign, in partnership with Campaign Chairman, Chris Lowery.
BATESVILLE, IN
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
connectcre.com

ESD Adds Two to Leadership Team

Chicago-based ESD (Environmental Systems Design, Inc.) has added two new members to its leadership team. David Weihing is the new managing director for structural engineering, while Julie Nagle has joined as managing director of human resources. Weihing brings more than 25 years of experience in structural designs for local, national,...
BUSINESS
rismedia.com

Fathom Realty Expands Leadership Team

Fathom Realty recently announced several additions to its leadership team:. Addison relocated from Hawaii to practice law and real estate in New Mexico. She is a highly experienced REALTOR® in estates, investment, residential and trust properties. She enjoys helping families who are upsizing or downsizing and first-time homebuyers. Her goal...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cgo#Capital Markets#Pcg#The Executive Team#Llc#M A#Company
hellowoodlands.com

Interfaith Announces Appointment to Senior Leadership Team

THE WOODLANDS, TX — Interfaith of The Woodlands is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Huffine, as Co-Director of Programs and Services. Huffine has over 10 years of nonprofit experience and 25 years of management and project management experience. She will join current Director of Programs and Services, Holly Mayer, and is a welcomed addition to the Senior Leadership team who leads Interfaith as it moves into its 48th year of serving South Montgomery County.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
martechseries.com

Goodway Group Names Micheal Hayes as Inaugural Chief Growth Officer, Expanding Leadership Team

The UberMedia and Initiative veteran joins Goodway Group to drive revenue and business growth. Goodway Group, the digital partner advertisers trust to deliver campaign performance and media efficiency, announced today that it has expanded its leadership team with the appointment of industry veteran, Michael Hayes, to serve as the agency’s Chief Growth Officer. In the newly created position, Hayes will lead the agency’s growth efforts across business development and sales, client experience, and marketing, reporting directly to Jay Friedman, President.
BUSINESS
irei.com

Europa Capital appoints new managing director

Europa Capital has appointed Jeremy Bullock as managing director, asset and portfolio management. Based in London, Bullock will oversee asset management initiatives predominantly in the United Kingdom but also across Europe — including leasing, refurbishment, change of use and development — to deliver investment performance and create value on behalf of Europa Capital’s investors.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Economy
crowdfundinsider.com

Assetz Capital Adds to Leadership Ranks

Specialist lender Assetz Capital has appointed Mehwish Mirza to the new position of senior relationship manager to its bridging team. Mirza moves over from Glenhawk, where she spent almost two years operating as a business development manager following spells with Together and Gatehouse Bank. She began her career with a seven-year tenure at Al Rayan Bank, becoming the first woman to be promoted as a business development manager in the bank’s history.
BUSINESS
thesource.com

EDITION Adds Ashan Khan and Eric Martin Jr. to Leadership Team

EDITION, the collaborative magazine of Roc Nation and Modern Luxury, has announced Ashan Khan as Chief Business Officer and Eric Martin Jr. as Vice President of Marketing. Khan and Martin join Isoul H. Harris as editor-in-chief, Roc Nation EVP Strategy & Communications, Jana Fleishman, as well as the Modern Luxury team to ensure that the multimedia platform constantly evolves and elevates a diverse array of voices.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

Blockchain Company Merkle Science Announces Expansion, Expands Leadership Team

“This is an exciting time for Merkle Science. We have seen strong demand in the U.S., especially from law enforcement and financial institutions. Institutional interest in cryptocurrencies and the associated compliance frameworks has surged over the past six months in the U.S., prompting us to accelerate our expansion into the market,” said Merkle Science co-founder and CEO Mriganka Pattnaik. “We’re excited to have Mary Beth join our team as her deep industry experience, including executive positions at leading crypto brands Bitstamp and Kraken, and expert insights will prove invaluable to our expansion and beyond.”
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

3Q Digital Adds eCommerce and Creative Expertise to Senior Leadership Team

Company Appoints David Adesman as SVP, Creative and Diana Gordon as VP, Marketplace and eCommerce Strategy. 3Q Digital, the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, has announced the appointment of two industry experts to its Senior Leadership Team with David Adesman joining as SVP, Creative and Diana Gordon as VP, Marketplace and eCommerce Strategy.
BUSINESS
martechseries.com

Boston Digital Bolsters Leadership Team

Boston-based Digital Marketing Leader Shapes Next Generation of Leadership to Match Expanded Capabilities and Services to Match Growing Client Demand. Boston Digital, a leading digital marketing agency, today announced a key addition and several promotions to its leadership team as it prepares for continued growth. Changes to the team include:
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Zimmer Biomet Adds to Spin-Off Leadership

WARSAW - Warsaw-based Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) has named several members of the leadership team for its planned spin-off company, which will now be known as ZimVie. The medical device manufacturer says the effort to create the new, publicly-traded company is on track to close next year. ZimVie...
WARSAW, IN
crowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Banking Platform SEBA Bank Adds to Leadership Team

Digital asset banking platform SEBA Bank this week announced a number of additions to its management team. Mathias Schuetz, current regional head of Avaloq Switzerland and CEO of Avaloq Sourcing (Switzerland and Liechtenstein) AG, has been appointed head of Client and Technology Solutions and member of the Executive Committee as of Oct. 18. Schuetz brings more than 20 years of international experience in digital banking solutions and business development and technology with a focus on B2B.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf® Company Adds Three Executives To Its Senior Leadership Team

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf ® company, one of the world's leading roasters and retailers of specialty coffee and tea, announced today the addition of three new senior executives who will help scale the company, expand its omni channel marketing presence and introduce the brand to consumers in both existing and new markets.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Cannabis Venture Capital: Do You Have The Right Leadership Team To Pursue It?

This article was originally published on Cannabis & Tech Today and appears here with permission. Having the right leaders in place is crucial as cannabis companies move from bootstrapped operations to startups funded by cannabis venture capital (VC). Seeking cannabis funding may present challenges founders aren’t accustomed to, including working...
INDUSTRY
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Itiviti Group appoints Dumas Maugile

Itiviti Group has appointed Dumas Maugile as senior sales executive. Itiviti was recently acquired by Broadridge, with the deal completed in May. Based in London, Maugile has more than 20 years’ experience in financial services. Prior to joining Itiviti Group, Maugile served at Societe Generale specialising in delta one and...
BUSINESS
ftnnews.com

ECS Group Appoints Adrien Thominet

CEO Adrien Thominet was recently appointed Executive Chairman of ECS Group, succeeding Bertrand Schmoll. He took over the Executive Chairman role on 01 August 2021. Adrien Thominet has been with ECS Group for more than 25 years, becoming its COO in 2011 and then CEO in 2017. Over the past four years, ECS Group has seen enormous development, both in network and client base growth, as well as in innovation and technology. The world’s largest integrated GSSA which is driven by its credo to be “more than a GSSA”, has worked to disrupt and reinvent the traditional GSA concept, and to future-proof the ECS Group service portfolio.
INDUSTRY
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
199K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy