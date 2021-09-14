Paramount Capital Group Adds To Leadership Team With Appointment Of CGO To Fuel Expansion

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paramount Capital Group (PCG), a leading career school tuition finance and consumer loan servicing company, has strengthened its leadership team. Paramount's CEO, Ryan Paul, is pleased to announce the addition of Karl Buettner to the Executive Team as Chief Growth Officer. Paul said, "Karl will oversee PCG's sales efforts, joint venture creation and acquisition efforts for both our direct lending programs as well as the company's loan servicing platform." Paul added, "Karl's extensive experience in the private capital markets will also be critical to our sustained growth."

"Under Ryan's leadership I have seen Paramount Capital refine its lending programs to become an industry leader. His attention to detail and focus on data-driven processes has also positioned the Company to be a world class servicer of consumer debt", Buettner said. "I am extremely excited to be joining this seasoned and talented team to leverage their strengths and help grow the business in a significant way."

Buettner, a 30+ year career finance professional, has held positions as an executive and partner across businesses including mortgage banking, healthcare lending, security alarm contract finance and private equity. Most recently, he held the position of Managing Director of Investment Banking for Janney Montgomery Scott, LLC. His area of expertise focused on M&A and capital raising for specialty finance businesses.

Founded in 1997, Paramount Capital Group is a specialty finance company that has grown to become a trusted leader in tuition financing and consumer loan servicing for career, trade and technical schools. Leveraging its years of underwriting, process, collection, licensing and compliance expertise, the Company also provides servicing for consumer lending companies.

