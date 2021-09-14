CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global Optical Coatings Market To Reach $23.5 Billion By 2026

By PR Newswire
 8 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Optical Coatings - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.

FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 19; Released: April 2021 Executive Pool: 1453 Companies: 111 - Players covered include Abrisa Technologies; AccuCoat Inc.; Acton Optics & Coatings; Brewer Science Inc.; DELTA Light & Optics; Edmund Optics; Hoya Corp. USA; Inrad Optics Inc.; Optical Coatings Japan; Optics Balzers AG; OptoSigma Corp.; Quantum Coating Inc.; Research Electro-Optics Inc.; Zygo Corp. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Anti-Reflective Coatings, Filter Coatings, Electrochromic Coatings, Conductive Coatings, Reflective Coatings, Other Product Types); Technology (Vacuum Deposition, E-Beam Evaporation, IAD, Sputtering Processes, Other Technologies); Application (Consumer Electronics, Architecture, Solar, Automotive, Telecommunication, Medical, Aerospace & Defense, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe ( France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific ( Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America ( Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East ( Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

ABSTRACT-

Global Optical Coatings Market to Reach $23.5 Billion by 2026Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Optical Coatings estimated at US$14.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Anti-Reflective Coatings, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$7.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Filter Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 7.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2026The Optical Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Billion by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.2% and 7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR.

Electrochromic Coatings Segment to Reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2026In the global Electrochromic Coatings segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. More

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-optical-coatings-market-to-reach-23-5-billion-by-2026--301375186.html

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

