CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Edatanetworks Inc. Granted Automated Cause Marketing Patent For Financial Services And Local Communities From USTPO

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - edatanetworks Inc. announced today the approval of patent 17/086,844 from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USTPO). This patent further enhances edatanetworks' patent protection relating to automated cause marketing through financial services.

The approved automated cause marketing patent ensures that local businesses will benefit from a measurable return on marketing spend while providing donations to local community organizations with impact. The newly issued USPTO patent relates to enhancing tokenized transaction data and seamlessly directing merchant defined and funded micro-donations to local community and charitable organizations while also providing merchants with valuable real-time consumer feedback from the transaction. This drives stronger digital-first consumer connections and enables the creation of actionable insights, key analytics and intelligent decisions that drive predictive capabilities from the transaction data.

"The digital marketing opportunities enabled for businesses by this patent and the portfolio create a digital first Network of Giving that uses rich, tokenized data to help drive business decisions. This enables key analytics and empowers actionable insights from the data, providing a holistic view based on the high-value real-time information." stated Rob Bennett, Chief Executive Officer of SMB4.0, an edatanetworks Inc. company. "Our platform can provide significant support to the economic recovery and rebuilding of our local communities. It fosters a community-minded movement through the connection of local consumers and merchants to local community and charitable organizations - while creating efficiencies in digital fundraising."

"This additional key patent further strengthens the Network of Giving platform to deliver actionable insights, measurable return on investment on marketing spend, and value to local businesses. In addition, the Network of Giving platform complements real-time payments and open banking for established financial institutions and their trusted intermediaries." Mr. Bennett added.

About edatanetworks

edatanetworks Inc. (edata), edatanetworks.com, a privately held intellectual property (IP) company established in 2001, has worked with many organizations and conducted multiple live market deployments creating patented philanthropic innovations utilizing existing technological and financial infrastructures—connecting consumers, local merchants, charitable and community organizations, digital media groups, communications companies, search providers, social networks, banks, payment networks, trusted intermediaries and other financial services organizations.

About SMB4.0

SMB4.0 LLC (SMB4.0), smb40.com, through the Network of Giving Software as a Service platform, digitally transforms communities and businesses powering digital commerce with purpose and impact while linking banking, advertising, and fundraising. The power of purchase data with community impact strengthens businesses' digital strategies by connecting their existing and future customers with a measured return on marketing spend, as well as activating sales that trigger micro-donations for community giving. The Network of Giving patented product roadmap capitalizes on multiple emergent trends (cause-based marketing, hyper-local digital-commerce/online/offline/mobile shopping, and micro-donations) and creates integration opportunities across numerous geographies, demographics (including millennials), digital/traditional marketing and omnichannel. The roadmap establishes data sets which produce a unique view of the financial services designed, privacy-friendly platform with actionable insights on relationships between merchants, consumers, and community organizations in hyper-local marketplaces. SMB4.0 LLC is an edatanetworks company.

Media Contact: Catherine Keill, KEILL&Co. Inc., 780-690-5283

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/edatanetworks-inc-granted-automated-cause-marketing-patent-for-financial-services-and-local-communities-from-ustpo-301375871.html

SOURCE edatanetworks Inc.

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Blue Apron plans corporate governance reforms, including scrapping its dual-class capital structure

Meal-kit company Blue Apron Inc. said Tuesday it is aiming to make a number of corporate governance reforms and will seek to have the board comprised of at least 50% women and 50% people of color following its 2022 annual shareholder meeting. The announcement came as the company filed a registration statement for its previously announced plan to raise $45 million in a fully backstopped equity rights offering that is part of a $78 million capital raise. The company will use the proceeds of the raise for working capital and to expand and boost revenue. Other corporate governance reforms include eliminating its dual-class capital structure. It further plans to raise wages, benefits and improve training for its hourly employees and to achieve carbon neutrality targets by early 2022. Shares were down 2.3% premarket and have fallen 15% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

LINKBANCORP, Inc. And GNB Financial Services, Inc. Complete Strategic Combination

Andrew Samuel, Chief Executive Officer of LINKBANCORP, Inc. (OTC Pink: LNKB), announced today the completion of the merger of GNB Financial Services, Inc. with and into LINKBANCORP, Inc. and the merger of LINKBANK with and into The Gratz Bank. As a result of the mergers, effective September 18, 2021, LINKBANCORP, Inc. is the parent company of The Gratz Bank, also operating as "LINKBANK, a division of The Gratz Bank" within the legacy LINKBANK Capital, Lancaster and Chester County regions.
BUSINESS
The Associated Press

For Inspirational & Ethical Leadership in Financial Services Terri Botosan, CEO of HUB Financial Inc., to Receive 2021 Alexander S. Melvin Award

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 13, 2021-- Terri Botosan, chief executive officer of HUB Financial Inc., Canada’s largest independent managing general agent, serving thousands of independent financial advisors, has been selected as the winner of the 2021 Alexander S. Melvin Award. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210913005739/en/. Terri...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cause Marketing#Financial Services#Patent Office#Digital Marketing#Ab#17 086#Ustpo#Edatanetworks Com#Smb4 0 Llc#Media Contact#Keill C O Inc
Benzinga

Save Foods Inc. Receives Patent For Proprietary Compound From European Office

Save Foods (NASDAQ: SVFD), an agri-food-tech company focused on developing and selling eco-friendly products specifically designed to extend the shelf life and ensure food safety of fresh fruits and vegetables, announced that the European patent office had approved its application for processes related to core technology; that approval expands the company’s protection of its proprietary compounds for the natural protection of edible matter. According to the announcement, the board approved the validation in Spain, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.
BUSINESS
mobihealthnews.com

Clinical research, management consultant EBM Analytics offers automated clinical coding service from Synapse

Sydney-based firms Synapse Medical Services, an automated clinical coding tool provider, and EBM Analytics, a clinical research consultant, have recently collaborated to integrate their technologies. WHAT THEY DO. Aside from clinical coding, Synapse also offers a transcription service and an app-based online medical billing system. It also runs the healthcare...
TECHNOLOGY
westsidestorynewspaper.com

First Community Capital, Inc. certified as a Community Development Financial Institution

INLAND EMPIRE, CA—- The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Community Development Financial Institutions Fund (CDFI Fund) has certified First Community Capital, Inc. as the first and only Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) located in Southwest Riverside County. First Community Capital serves Southern California and Arizona. Community Development Financial Institutions play...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
TheStreet

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. To Present At The Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (COOP) - Get Mr. Cooper Group, Inc. Report announced today that Jay Bray, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Chris Marshall, Vice Chairman, President and Chief Financial Officer, and Jaime Gow, Deputy Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. Eastern Time as part of a fireside chat.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
News Enterprise

Financial services need free markets

Washington politicians have a unique way of naming legislation after the very thing it undermines. Take, for example, the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act. The landmark legislation passed after the 2008 financial crisis impacted nearly every part of the nation’s financial services industry. While the legislation undeniably reformed Wall Street, it has done plenty to harm consumers, not protect them.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Fudzilla

Oracle automates digital marketing

Oracle announced on Monday a new system that it says will use artificial intelligence to automate key parts of digital marketing campaigns. Oracle is competing against firms like Adobe and Salesforce.com to sell cloud-based software used for marketing business-to-business products that typically cost thousands of dollars or more. It thinks...
SOFTWARE
ValueWalk

Fourth Coronavirus Stimulus Checks Finally Coming, But For Specific Workers

A fourth federal stimulus check is finally coming, but it’s not for everyone. These fourth coronavirus stimulus checks will cover specific workers who were hit hard by the pandemic. Such workers would get up to $600 stimulus checks as part of the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm and Food Workers Relief (FFWR) grant program.
AGRICULTURE
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy