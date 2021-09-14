CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Parallel Wireless Expands Open RAN Research And Development Centers Across The Globe

By PR Newswire
TheStreet
TheStreet
 8 days ago

Expanding our worldwide footprint and hiring best-in-class talent in mobile networks

NASHUA, N.H., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parallel Wireless, Inc., the U.S.-based Open RAN software company delivering the world's leading All G (5G 4G 3G 2G) cloud-native, Open RAN solutions, is expanding its footprint across the globe with Open RAN Research and Development Centers in the U.S., U.K., Israel, and India.

Legacy Radio Access Network (RAN) vendors had to develop both the RAN hardware and software. This approach limited the amount of innovation and the speed of development, resulting in high deployment costs for mobile operators. It was also difficult for new entrants to break into the industry. The Open RAN movement allows newer players to develop innovative products by leveraging open interfaces between the components, thus enabling cost-effective, agile, and scalable mobile networks.

Parallel Wireless was founded in 2012 and in recent years has become a proven leader in Open RAN wireless networks with the most Open RAN deployments across the globe. Over the last two years the company's global team has doubled in size in Engineering, IT, Quality Assurance, and Program and Project Management.

Parallel Wireless Research and Development Centers continue to expand across the globe to accelerate Open RAN development and testing capabilities, as Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) upgrade their networks to 5G and beyond. The following are highlights of each location:

U.S.

  • Corporate headquarters are in Nashua, NH, just outside of Boston, Massachusetts, known worldwide as a premier technology innovation hub.
  • Best-in-class Open RAN testing facility, bringing a broad ecosystem of suppliers for hardware and software together to ensure interoperability and state-of-the art mobile networks.
  • Expansion plans are underway in Quality Assurance and Systems Engineering areas to strengthen and continue to grow our best-in-class, leading edge portfolio of All G - 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G, O-RAN compliant, Open RAN networks which are disrupting the wireless industry.

U.K.

  • New state-of-the-art Open RAN office and lab in the heart of Bristol.
  • Rapidly growing team with deep expertise in wireless infrastructure product architecture, design, implementation and integration and a rare specialization in high performance commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) compute platforms and applications.
  • Parallel Wireless was recently awarded an Innovate U.K. grant and is participating in additional technology competitions delivering 5G O-RAN innovations to the communications network .
  • New state-of-the-art 5G labs and testing capabilities in the Atir Yeda in Kfar Saba Israel.
  • This team was formed in 2018 and is currently hiring for 4G and 5G - engineering, cloud-native software development and testing.
  • Parallel Wireless recently joined the Israeli 5G WIN Technology consortium in Israel, focused on important advancements based on Artificial Intelligence 5G telecommunications technologies.
  • Leading automation development in Open RAN networks, utilizing tools such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) to provide intelligent management and operations of the wireless network.

India - Pune and Bangalore

  • Parallel Wireless invested in leading-edge Open RAN R&D centers which opened in 2013 and continue to expand, currently there are two Open RAN R&D centers India in Pune and Bangalore.
  • The Research and Development Centers are expanding in India to develop and test cloud-native RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICs), 4G and 5G DU and CU software and 2x2 and 4x4 O-RAN Alliance compliant radios.
  • In Pune and Bangalore labs, team members have deep expertise in designing and developing best-in-class cloud-native Open RAN software and hardware - Centralized Units (CUs), Distributed Units (DUs), and RAN Intelligent Controllers (RICS).
  • Ambitious growth plans are underway in Research & Development, Systems Engineering and Customer Support areas.

Parallel Wireless solutions enable next generation applications such as e-learning, digital health, e-banking, Internet of Things (IoT), autonomous driving, robotics and much more. Check out our career opportunities webpage and join us as we disrupt the future of wireless broadband networks.

Keith Johnson, President at Parallel Wireless said, " With state-of-the-art Open RAN Research and Development Centers across the globe, we are disrupting the future of mobile wireless networks by enabling Mobile Network Operator (MNO) customers to offer cost-effective, easily scalable, All G broadband connectivity. Join Parallel Wireless and drive the future of mobile communications."

About Parallel Wireless

At Parallel Wireless, we believe that software has the power to unleash amazing opportunities for the world. We disrupt the ways wireless networks are built and operated. We are reimagining how hardware, software, and the cloud work together to change deployment economics for our customers. Our ALL G (2G 3G 4G 5G) O-RAN compliant software platform forms an open, secure, and intelligent RAN architecture to deliver wireless connectivity, so all people can be connected whenever, wherever, and however they choose. We are deploying with leading global MNOs and have been recognized with over 80 industry awards. At the core of what we do is our team of Reimaginers who value innovation, collaboration, openness, and customer success. For more information, visit: www.parallelwireless.com. Connect with Parallel Wireless on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/parallel-wireless-expands-open-ran-research-and-development-centers-across-the-globe-301373657.html

SOURCE Parallel Wireless

Comments / 0

Related
Light Reading

STL launches Accellus lineup for open RAN 5G

DALLAS ï¿½ STL [NSE: STLTECH], an industry-leading integrator of digital networks, today launched Accellus, its flagship solution for 5G-ready, open and programmable networks. This new product line elevates STL's position as a disruptive solution provider for Access and Edge networks. Over the past 5 years, STL has been investing in R&D to expand its capabilities in converged networks based on optical fiber broadband and Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN).
TECHNOLOGY
Variety

Sony Pictures Networks and Zee to Merge, Creating Indian Broadcast Giant

Two of the largest broadcast groups in India are to merge, it was announced on Wednesday morning local time. Publicly-listed Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited is to merge with Sony Pictures Networks India. The merged business will be headed by Zee’s Punit Goenka, but following a cash injection of $1.57 billion from Sony India’s backers, the Sony shareholders will control a 53% majority stake. The move follows years of corporate turbulence at both companies and comes at a time when the massive Indian television landscape is being transformed by vastly wider access to broadband internet and the incursion of streaming video services. Sony Pictures...
BUSINESS
Light Reading

T-Mobile expands fixed wireless Internet coverage area

BELLEVUE, Wash. ï¿½ Honey, a new internet option's home. T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) today announced expanded access to its Home Internet service in 51 cities and towns across Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina. As one of the largest broadband providers in the US by service area ï¿½ with more than 30 million households eligible for T-Mobile Home Internet nationwide ï¿½ T-Mobile is delivering on its promise to provide Americans with affordable, reliable broadband, at a time when it's needed more than ever.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

IBM, Airspan Collaborate to Launch 5G-enabled Open RAN Testbed

IBM and Airspan Networks announced plans to collaborate on the launch of a 5G-enabled Open RAN testbed across the IBM Watson IoT Center in Munich, Germany and IBM’s Global Industry Solution Center (GISC) in Nice, France, to showcase long-distance control over 5G-enabled edge computing. The goal of developing this testbed...
SOFTWARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
martechseries.com

Contentful Identified as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021

Vendors are evaluated based on completeness of strategy and performance. Contentful, the leading content platform for digital experiences, today announced it has been identified as a leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Content Experience Platforms, 2021i report by Aragon Research, Inc. The Aragon Research Globe is a market evaluation tool that represents an analysis of a specific market and its key vendors.
TECHNOLOGY
Neowin

Samsung brings updated Remote Test Lab program for developers across the globe

Samsung Electronics has introduced its updated Remote Test Lab (RTL) program which enables developers to test their applications remotely and virtually on Samsung Galaxy devices such as Z Flip3 5G, Galaxy Z Fold3 5G, and Galaxy S21 series with One UI 4 beta. With this program, developers can test their latest applications without having to cover any hardware costs.
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Telefonica, NEC to Conduct Open RAN Pre-Commercial Trials in Four Markets

Telefónica and NEC on Monday announced that they have entered an agreement to conduct Open Radio Access Network (Open RAN) pre-commercial trials in Telefonica’s four core global markets: Spain, Germany, the UK and Brazil. Telefónica is an early adopter of open networks and one of the major European operators that...
BUSINESS
CleanTechnica

Volkswagen Opens Battery Research Center, Is Poised For EV Dominance

Volkswagen is pushing ahead with its plans to become the largest manufacturer of electric vehicles in the world. Some may scoff that this is the same company that fobbed off diesel-powered cars — which were intentionally designed to fool regulators — onto the general public, and there are some who will never forgive them for that sin. Still, the company has a plan to convert all of its products to electricity and it is moving aggressively forward with that plan.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Research And Development#Software Development#Wireless Networks#Mobile Broadband#Parallel Wireless Inc#Mobile Network Operators#U S Corporate#Innovate U K#Israeli#Win Technology#G Du#Alliance#Distributed Units#Research Development#Mno#Join Parallel Wireless
NRDC

Workplace Heat Protections Across the Globe

People are facing an increased risk of heat-related illnesses and injuries while on the job as the climate crisis drives temperatures higher and makes heat waves more severe. As these risks increase, so must protections to keep them safe. Solutions that protect workers from heat already exist and several countries have mandatory policies to ensure employers provide workers with heat-relieving measures.
HEALTH
mobileworldlive.com

Telefonica taps NEC for open RAN push

Telefonica struck a deal with NEC to conduct open RAN trials in the operator’s four core global markets, a step towards achieving a goal for half of its 5G deployments to use the approach by 2025. In a joint statement, the pair explained Telefonica will conduct open RAN pilots in...
BUSINESS
houstonmirror.com

Smartphone Processors Market 2021: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2026

The processor or SOC (System on a chip) is one of the most important components of a smartphone. The performance of the processor directly relates with the phone's speed as well as user experience. For mobile gamers, the SOC is the most vital part of the phone. The phone processor mostly depends on the framework. The power consumption depends on the process which the smartphone processor is built on. Performance to a large extent depends on the CPU's main frequency as well as core number. Image performance (game performance) depends on the GPU. Also, the network mode depends on the baseband. The processor is the most important & one of the most expensive hardware for a phone. Growing demand for smartphones around the globe is impelling the global smartphone processors market growth.
CELL PHONES
thefastmode.com

TIM Launches Two New Open RAN Solutions on its Network

TIM Group’s programme to develop Open RAN (Open Radio Access Network) Solutions on its mobile network continues in Matera and Turin. The aim is to accelerate the development of 5G digital services and Edge Computing through centralised and cloud-based functions for the benefit of citizens and businesses. TIM thereby confirms its position as the only operator in Italy – and among the first in Europe – to have already undertaken a major infrastructural initiative to promote the ‘open network’ model.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
mobileworldlive.com

Dell details EU open RAN gains

Dennis Hoffman, SVP and GM of Dell Technologies’ telecom systems business (pictured), told Mobile World Live it is supplying open RAN products to four major European operators and hinted a fifth deal is in the works. Dell has announced open RAN deals with Vodafone Group, Deutsche Telekom and Orange. Hoffman...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Building Across Borders: Facing The Challenge Of Expanding To The U.S.

The digital shift in U.S. consumers’ shopping habits has created new opportunities for Brazilian businesses. Companies attempting to expand overseas and reach new customers, however, must face numerous barriers to establishing and growing their commercial interests — especially when it comes to sending and receiving payments in the U.S. The...
ECONOMY
martechseries.com

Xandr Expands Leadership Team Across APAC

Xandr, AT&T’s advanced advertising company, announced the appointments of Masatsune Shironishi as Managing Director, Japan, and Nicole Prior as Managing Director for Australia and New Zealand, as Xandr continues to invest across APAC. Masatsune’s appointment is effective immediately and Nicole’s role is effective November 1st. As Managing Director, Japan, Masatsune...
BUSINESS
thefastmode.com

Ontix, Mavenir to Pilot Neutral Host In-Building Open RAN in London

Mavenir on Wednesday announced that Ontix, the UK based next-generation infrastructure-as-a-service provider, will be launching an Open RAN pilot for neutral host in-building connectivity in a central London office building, powered by Mavenir’s MAVair solution. The Open RAN platform will be deployed at the Ontix Data Centre in London whilst...
TECHNOLOGY
irei.com

CBRE Caledon expands digital infrastructure portfolio with wireless tower company

CBRE Caledon Capital Management has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a majority equity interest in CitySwitch Tower Holdings, a build-to-suit wireless tower developer and operator, from funds managed by American Infrastructure Funds. CBRE Caledon is making the investment on behalf of one of its funds as well as...
BUSINESS
Variety

Comcast Launches First Streaming Device for Customers Worldwide, Ahead of Its Own TVs

Comcast has launched a new wireless streaming device — the XiOne — that will become the company’s standard platform across the globe. In Europe, the XiOne is enabling the first delivery of video services over internet protocol for Sky customers. It’s currently available in Italy and Germany to Sky Q customers, and Comcast is beginning to roll it out in the U.S. to customers with Xfinity Flex (its prior-generation streaming box for broadband-only subscribers). Comcast plans to make the device available across more channels and to its Xfinity X1 customers and syndication partners in the future. The new device is part of...
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
51K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy