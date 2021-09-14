CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tint World® Expands Its Reach With New Kennesaw Location

KENNESAW, Ga., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™, a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has just announced the opening of a brand new location in Kennesaw, Georgia. The store is under the ownership of Michael Kruse.

"This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the Tint World® family of franchises and gives me the best path for the greatest success in this industry," Kruse said. "I look forward to providing Kennesaw with the automotive styling products and services that Tint World® has come to be known for."

Tint World®, Kennesaw Georgia will offer the latest in ultra-premium window tint, automotive aftermarket accessories, expert installation, and a top-notch staff of highly experienced installers and technicians.

"We've been steadily growing throughout Georgia, and this new Kennesaw location is a great addition to the Tint World® franchise," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World®. "Michael's passion for the auto styling industry will ensure this location will be an asset to our brand and to his community. I know that with his drive and his experienced team, together they will succeed in making this a first-class operation. We look forward to witnessing his success!" The new store is located at 3161 Cobb Pkwy NW STE 200, Kennesaw, GA 30152, and it can be reached at (770) 696-3141. For more information on all the products and services Tint World® Kennesaw provides, visit their website at https://www.tintworld.com/locations/ga/kennesaw-095/. Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, maintenance and repair services, and more. Tint World® is also the leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services with locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.

About Tint World® Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling Centers™ is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in car and truck accessories, mobile electronics, audio-video equipment, security systems, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, custom wheel and tire packages, maintenance and repair services, and much more.

Tint World® services include residential, commercial, and marine window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety, and security films. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit  www.TintWorld.com  or  www.TintWorldFranchise.com .

Tint World® Contact: Charles J. Bonfiglio, CEO (888) 944-8648 info@tintworld.com

MEDIA CONTACT: Heather Ripley Ripley PR 865-977-1973 hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tint-world-expands-its-reach-with-new-kennesaw-location-301375321.html

SOURCE Tint World

